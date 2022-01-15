Repost: Medieval Surfboards

2/24/15: How’s this for art in unexpected places? Boom-Art, the famed French limited-edition skateboard maker, has teamed up with UWL surfboard to create a series of (very) limited-edition surfboards. The surfboards are sold individually or as sets of 3, and there will only be 10 made of each design. Although they are functioning boards, at 5,600,00 € per set, it seems likely that they’re intended more for collectors than actual surfers. You’d need an awful lot of empty wall space to display them, though!

There are two designs based upon famous 15th Century works of art; One based upon the famous 15th-century Dutch tapestry The Lady and the Unicorn, and the other on The Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch.

The designs are also available as skateboards, and I imagine they’d be a lot easier to hang on the wall than the surfboards. Be warned, though. Their other skateboard designs lean more toward soft-core porn than the designs above. Here are a couple of the tamer ones.

To see their full line of skateboards, check them out at boom-art.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

