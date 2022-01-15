My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Repost: Medieval Surfboards

by 2 Comments

2/24/15: How’s this for art in unexpected places? Boom-Art, the famed French limited-edition skateboard maker, has teamed up with UWL surfboard to create a series of (very) limited-edition surfboards. The surfboards are sold individually or as sets of 3, and there will only be 10 made of each design. Although they are functioning boards, at 5,600,00 € per set, it seems likely that they’re intended more for collectors than actual surfers. You’d need an awful lot of empty wall space to display them, though!

There are two designs based upon famous 15th Century works of art; One based upon the famous 15th-century Dutch tapestry The Lady and the Unicorn, and the other on The Garden of Earthly Delights by Hieronymus Bosch.

The designs are also available as skateboards, and I imagine they’d be a lot easier to hang on the wall than the surfboards. Be warned, though. Their other skateboard designs lean more toward soft-core porn than the designs above. Here are a couple of the tamer ones.

To see their full line of skateboards, check them out at boom-art.com and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “Repost: Medieval Surfboards

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 15, 2022 at 11:03 am

    Never been surfing so I have no need for a Surf Board, but they are beautiful. Again have no idea but I wonder how well they would hold up if used in saltwater surfing. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 15, 2022 at 12:13 pm

    My guess is they really aren’t made for the waves

    Like

    Reply

