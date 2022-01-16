Repost: Smash-Up

Pomplamoose

7/30/19: One of my favorite groups just popped up with a new single, an absolutely genius mashup of Smash Mouth’s “All Star” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” and “Californication.” I was going to share it with you, then I realized I’d never written about them! How did that happen?

Pomplamoose is the collaboration of Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn, and their sound is just heavenly. Watching their performance videos, I have noticed that Nataly Dawn seems to have something of a flat affect, but her voice has just the right amount of everything, no matter what her face is doing (or not doing). Maybe it’s a millennial thing, and I just don’t understand it. Who cares? Their music is just amazing.

You can follow the amazing Pomplamoose in their YouTube channel, and on their website, Instagram, and Facebook.