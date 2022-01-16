Repost: Smash-Up

7/30/19: One of my favorite groups just popped up with a new single, an absolutely genius mashup of Smash Mouth’s “All Star” and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Can’t Stop” and “Californication.” I was going to share it with you, then I realized I’d never written about them! How did that happen?
Pomplamoose is the collaboration of Jack Conte and Nataly Dawn, and their sound is just heavenly. Watching their performance videos, I have noticed that Nataly Dawn seems to have something of a flat affect, but her voice has just the right amount of everything, no matter what her face is doing (or not doing). Maybe it’s a millennial thing, and I just don’t understand it. Who cares? Their music is just amazing.
You can follow the amazing Pomplamoose in their YouTube channel, and on their website, Instagram, and Facebook.
January 16, 2022 at 10:01 am
Never heard of them, but I like them! Her voice is so very pleasing to listen to, but I really enjoyed watching the drummer. So loose and limber, and just really having fun.
LikeLiked by 2 people
January 16, 2022 at 10:19 am
I think they’re just adorable!
LikeLiked by 1 person
January 16, 2022 at 10:51 am
Dancing music.
LikeLike