A Wise Man Once Said… January 17, 2022 by Donna from MyOBT 2 Comments Happy Martin Luther King day! Rather than me talking, I’m going to let the great man’s own words be the subject of today’s post. Blessings on you all! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Luther King Quotes (@martinlutherkingquote) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracy (@holbrookbazaar) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Luther King Quotes (@martinlutherkingquote) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Luther King Quotes (@martinlutherkingquote) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Luther King Quotes (@martinlutherkingquote) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plus For World Community (@pfw_community) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Luther King Quotes (@martinlutherkingquote) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @martin_luther_king_jr_quotes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seneca Steps (@seneca_steps) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andre Carthen (@flava_of_life) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Articia Marion Realtor® (@articiamarion) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Church of the Good Shepherd (@kips_bay_good_shepherd) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ART SAFARI DISCO CLUB (@artsafaridiscoclub) Rate this:Share:Share on TumblrTweetPrintEmailLike this:Like Loading... Related Author: Donna from MyOBT I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
January 17, 2022 at 10:00 am
I am old enough to know the work of MLK. Those were the days of Peaceful protests. They need to throw in jail some of the violate protesters of today. Hal
LikeLike
January 17, 2022 at 10:26 am
All thought provoking quotes.
LikeLike