A Wise Man Once Said…

by

Happy Martin Luther King day! Rather than me talking, I’m going to let the great man’s own words be the subject of today’s post.

Blessings on you all!

2 thoughts on “A Wise Man Once Said…

  1. janhaltn
    January 17, 2022 at 10:00 am

    I am old enough to know the work of MLK. Those were the days of Peaceful protests. They need to throw in jail some of the violate protesters of today. Hal

  2. swallowridge2
    January 17, 2022 at 10:26 am

    All thought provoking quotes.

