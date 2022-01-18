Imperfect Art

Catherine and Jack Moes are artists living in the beautiful East Kootenays in British Columbia Canada. Using all or nearly-all recycled materials, the couple creates beautiful art that embraces the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi – a world view based upon the acceptance and appreciation of the imperfection of life. Employing a combination of techniques including sugi ban (burning timber to bring out the character of the wood), verdigris, and collage, their pieces are entirely unique and feel grounded in the earth. Each of their one-of-a-kind pieces is the result of deep collaboration, which is unusual in artists, even married ones.
“…[W]e are inveterate makers who enjoy working together to reflect our love and passions in the creation of unique, hand-crafted art. Using a broad definition of mixed media we represent the perfectly imperfect world as we see it. We find joy in creating together and engaging in “the hunt” for unique materials, subjects and composition. Inspiration for our art emanates from back alleys, abandoned buildings, windows, doors, and the beautiful Kootenays – her mountains, skies, trees and wildlife.”– About Catherine and Jack Moes/Secret Art
You can see all of the Moes’s unique art on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.
January 18, 2022 at 6:53 am
Each piece is delightful!
January 18, 2022 at 11:19 am
I just love them!
January 18, 2022 at 9:28 am
These are all so beautiful! I would love to surprise my husband with a ‘fish’ piece. Prices not bad, either.
January 18, 2022 at 11:20 am
Very reasonable, and they seem like lovely people!
January 18, 2022 at 9:29 am
I especially like the “sawtooth” trees. Unique art
January 18, 2022 at 11:20 am
They’re amazing!
January 18, 2022 at 10:36 am
I love all of them. if I saw all of the raw materials I would never come up with the art they create. Outstanding work. Hal
January 18, 2022 at 11:21 am
I am always amazed by the things artistic people can see in humble materials.
