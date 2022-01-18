Imperfect Art

Secret Art

Catherine and Jack Moes are artists living in the beautiful East Kootenays in British Columbia Canada. Using all or nearly-all recycled materials, the couple creates beautiful art that embraces the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi – a world view based upon the acceptance and appreciation of the imperfection of life. Employing a combination of techniques including sugi ban (burning timber to bring out the character of the wood), verdigris, and collage, their pieces are entirely unique and feel grounded in the earth. Each of their one-of-a-kind pieces is the result of deep collaboration, which is unusual in artists, even married ones.

“…[W]e are inveterate makers who enjoy working together to reflect our love and passions in the creation of unique, hand-crafted art. Using a broad definition of mixed media we represent the perfectly imperfect world as we see it. We find joy in creating together and engaging in “the hunt” for unique materials, subjects and composition. Inspiration for our art emanates from back alleys, abandoned buildings, windows, doors, and the beautiful Kootenays – her mountains, skies, trees and wildlife.” – About Catherine and Jack Moes/Secret Art

You can see all of the Moes’s unique art on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.