My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Imperfect Art

by 8 Comments

Secret Art

Catherine and Jack Moes are artists living in the beautiful East Kootenays in British Columbia Canada. Using all or nearly-all recycled materials, the couple creates beautiful art that embraces the Japanese aesthetic of wabi-sabi – a world view based upon the acceptance and appreciation of the imperfection of life. Employing a combination of techniques including sugi ban (burning timber to bring out the character of the wood), verdigris, and collage, their pieces are entirely unique and feel grounded in the earth. Each of their one-of-a-kind pieces is the result of deep collaboration, which is unusual in artists, even married ones.

“…[W]e are inveterate makers who enjoy working together to reflect our love and passions in the creation of unique, hand-crafted art. Using a broad definition of mixed media we represent the perfectly imperfect world as we see it. We find joy in creating together and engaging in “the hunt” for unique materials, subjects and composition. Inspiration for our art emanates from back alleys, abandoned buildings, windows, doors, and the beautiful Kootenays – her mountains, skies, trees and wildlife.”

– About Catherine and Jack Moes/Secret Art

You can see all of the Moes’s unique art on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

8 thoughts on “Imperfect Art

Leave a comment

  1. swallowridge2
    January 18, 2022 at 6:53 am

    Each piece is delightful!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. lois
    January 18, 2022 at 9:28 am

    These are all so beautiful! I would love to surprise my husband with a ‘fish’ piece. Prices not bad, either.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    January 18, 2022 at 9:29 am

    I especially like the “sawtooth” trees. Unique art

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. janhaltn
    January 18, 2022 at 10:36 am

    I love all of them. if I saw all of the raw materials I would never come up with the art they create. Outstanding work. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.