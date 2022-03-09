New Nouveau

Carol Long

When I first spotted the gorgeous creation above, I assumed it was some piece of precious antique Art Nouveau jewelry. I was mistaken. They are actually ceramic vessels created by sculptor and ceramicist Carol Long.

Long begins by forming deliberately imperfect cylinders on a potter’s wheel. Then she sits and looks at the piece until inspiration strikes her. She begins pushing out some sections and pulling in others. Then she uses slip trailing to further define her organic-looking shapes. Finally, Long adds glazes in complimentary hues to bring her designs to life.

“The relationship between the glazes that are inside the vectors, the shapes made by the slip trailing, are really important in how they’re divided and how they sit next to each other… I love the flowing lines, and I love the idea of framing a picture on my pots. A lot of times I have a focal point like an animal or insect and then I’ve framed it with other designs.” – Carol Long

