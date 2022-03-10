Climate Refugees

When your home melts away, where do you go?
Today’s wonderful (beautiful) thing is a remarkable short film called Migrants. The award-winning film was created by students at PÔLE, a 3D animation school in Roubaix, France. The film is sweet and sad and completely engaging. The film’s main theme is of course ecological, but it also touches on race and on the plight of refugees. Migrants feels quite timely, but when I thought about it, I realized there has probably never been a period when it wouldn’t feel of-the-moment.
“We knew we wanted to make a short film about society and current issues. In 2018, there was a controversy about the “Aquarius” boat, which had rescued migrants in the Mediterranean sea but no country wanted to allow the boat to land at its ports. We were touched by this, and we were inspired by this event as the subject for our movie. So we made a story about the issue of migration, but with the global warming theme layered on top of it. With polar bears as our main characters, as they are one of the species most affected by climate change.”– Zoé Devise, Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, and Lucas Lermytte
The film’s digital characters seem to be woven from wool and felt, which makes them seem more approachable and relatable somehow, like a treasured teddy bear or childhood toy. I also found the soundtrack and sound design to add to Migrants‘s sense of intimacy and believability.
The filmmakers don’t seem to have their own websites yet, but you can follow PÔLE IIID Digital & Creative School on their website.
March 10, 2022 at 9:35 am
Thanks to my time in the US Navy, I have been interested in 3-D art. Also speech recognition. This was outstanding. I was talking to another senior citizen about all the things that have happened in the last 81 years. No, TV, No ATM, No cell phone, and no Internent. The biggest advancement has been in the medical world. Had it not been of the advance, both of us would have been dead. Great video today – Hal
March 10, 2022 at 10:31 am
That’s a sobering thought! I’m sure it’s true of most of us. Very glad you’re still here.
March 10, 2022 at 10:18 am
Oh dear… The medical world has really let us down lately….this short film is wonderful….The kids(students) really put a lot of thought to it.
March 10, 2022 at 10:32 am
Such talented young people! I love the stories and how much the textures add to the storytelling and character development.
