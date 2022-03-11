Paper Prayers

Ayumi Shibata

According to Japanese paper artist Ayumi Shibata, in the Shinto religion, white paper is considered sacred. Therefore, her magical, multi-layered creations are considered by the artist to be prayers to the Kami spirits who dwell in the paper.

“Invisible ‘Kami’ spirits dwell in various objects and events, places, as well as in our houses and in our bodies. I use my technique to express my thankfulness to the Kami spirits for having been born in this life. The light represents spirit and life, how the sun rises and breathes life into the world. I believe my pieces are a place to observe the material world and the visible one.” – Ayumi Shibata

Shibata’s works range from tiny cities that can be held in the hand to life-size landscapes that can be walked through. Whatever the scale, the way light passes through and around her paper art is what makes it feel alive and magical.

You can see all of Ayumi Shibata’s magnificent paper creations on her website and on Instagram.