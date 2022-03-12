Repost: Wit, Whimsy, and Women’s Wear

Elga Fernández Lamas
9/22/14: Spanish illustrator Elga Fernández Lamas is a wiz at combining her love of fashion and her whimsical illustration style in ways I never would have thought were possible. She (adorably) refers to her illustrations as her imaginary friends, and it’s not clear to me whether the fashion labels have started paying her for her work. If they haven’t, they should. She makes even avante-garde fashion seem accessible. Have a look.
You can see all of Elga Fernández Lamas’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
Anna Wintour ©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
©Elga Fernandez Lamas
March 12, 2022 at 8:59 am
These are fun. She understands the style.
