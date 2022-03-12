Repost: Wit, Whimsy, and Women’s Wear

9/22/14: Spanish illustrator Elga Fernández Lamas is a wiz at combining her love of fashion and her whimsical illustration style in ways I never would have thought were possible. She (adorably) refers to her illustrations as her imaginary friends, and it’s not clear to me whether the fashion labels have started paying her for her work. If they haven’t, they should. She makes even avante-garde fashion seem accessible. Have a look.

You can see all of Elga Fernández Lamas’s wonderful work on her website and on Instagram and Facebook.