The Steadiest Hands

Yuki Kawae

This week, my household is in need of comfort and peace. These beautiful videos by artist Yuki Kawae are kind of hitting the spot (as much as anything will). His soothing videos feature him raking and rearranging his Zen garden as he shares his meditative process. I am amazed by the remarkable steadiness of his hands. Even the sound of his rakes passing through the sand makes me feel more peaceful.

“Because we all need less noise… I stress and worry often. This practice helps me focus on nothing but the movement and lets me be still and clear minded. I value these moments and reading that these videos are also helpful to others makes me truly grateful, because I know how stress can affect us all in different ways.” – Yuki Kawae

In addition to the videos of him playing in his own Zen garden, Kawae also offers information on how to create your own. He doesn’t sell anything, but he does link to makers’ sites in case you’d like to purchase supplies.

You can see all of Yuki Kawae’s peaceful videos on his website and on YouTube and Instagram.