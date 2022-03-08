My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

The Steadiest Hands

by 2 Comments

Yuki Kawae

This week, my household is in need of comfort and peace. These beautiful videos by artist Yuki Kawae are kind of hitting the spot (as much as anything will). His soothing videos feature him raking and rearranging his Zen garden as he shares his meditative process. I am amazed by the remarkable steadiness of his hands. Even the sound of his rakes passing through the sand makes me feel more peaceful.

“Because we all need less noise… I stress and worry often. This practice helps me focus on nothing but the movement and lets me be still and clear minded. I value these moments and reading that these videos are also helpful to others makes me truly grateful, because I know how stress can affect us all in different ways.”

– Yuki Kawae

In addition to the videos of him playing in his own Zen garden, Kawae also offers information on how to create your own. He doesn’t sell anything, but he does link to makers’ sites in case you’d like to purchase supplies.

You can see all of Yuki Kawae’s peaceful videos on his website and on YouTube and Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “The Steadiest Hands

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    March 8, 2022 at 8:50 am

    He does have a sure hand. The patterns are endless. Wonder what kind of sand? Looks very fine grain.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    March 8, 2022 at 9:25 am

    I have lived in the world of Bonsai for the last ten years. So, this was not new to me. I loved all of them. Thanks, Donna to start the day with this. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.