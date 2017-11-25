My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Le Verre Français

by 7 Comments

schneider

Le Verre Français by Charles Schneider

Time for a glass history lesson! Today, I want to explore the glorious Art Deco/Art Nouveau glass by glass master Charles Schneider. Schneider ran a family glass company (along with brother Ernest and sister Ernestine) that was best known for its line of glass called Le Verre Français. These pieces were created by combining two or three layers of different-colored glass, then etching them with acid to form cameo-style pieces. The company was incredibly prolific, and the glass process was used to create a wide range of objects including vases, glasses, bowls, and perfume bottles, to name a few. Created in their Paris workshop, Le Verre Français pieces were sold in department stores across the U.S. and Europe in the early 20th century. At the peak of their popularity, the Schneider family employed nearly 500 glass craftsmen. Alas, by the early thirties, their style of brightly-colored glass had fallen out of favor. The Great Depression further reduced their business until it was declared bankrupt and sold off to a fruit juice company.

One of the articles I read suggested that there are always some original Schneider pieces available on eBay, so I took a look, and they’re right! They’re a bit too pricey for me, but if I were going to start a collection of anything, I think it would be these beauties. F.Y.I., legitimate pieces can be marked with any combination of Schneider, Charder (for CHARles SchneiDER), and Le Verre Français.

If you’d like to learn more about the Schneiders and their beautiful glass, check them out on The Glass Museum website.

 

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “Le Verre Français

Leave a comment

  1. roberta m
    November 25, 2017 at 7:17 am

    Gorgeous–appreciate the lesson. I have seen some current pieces with hints of their style–it is coming back into favor!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    November 25, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I was raised by my grandmother. One of her friends had one or two of their work in the home. They were beautiful back then and still beautiful today. = Hal (short for Harold)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Donna from MyOBT
      November 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

      Come to think of it, I’ll bet my grandmother had something of theirs, too. But when my mother closed up their house, she threw everything out. Happened in 1974, but it still makes me crazy. Whenever someone asks “If you had a time machine, what time would you go back to?” My answer would be late 1973, to save my Nana’s stuff. (Or the twenties to buy all the things I love on the cheap…)

      Like

      Reply
  3. Alison and Don
    November 25, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Gah! I just love these! I want some! But since I can’t have any I thank you for sharing so I can start my morning ogling such beauty.
    Alison

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 25, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Hubba hubba! I love glass from this era.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s