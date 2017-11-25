Time for a glass history lesson! Today, I want to explore the glorious Art Deco/Art Nouveau glass by glass master Charles Schneider. Schneider ran a family glass company (along with brother Ernest and sister Ernestine) that was best known for its line of glass called Le Verre Français. These pieces were created by combining two or three layers of different-colored glass, then etching them with acid to form cameo-style pieces. The company was incredibly prolific, and the glass process was used to create a wide range of objects including vases, glasses, bowls, and perfume bottles, to name a few. Created in their Paris workshop, Le Verre Français pieces were sold in department stores across the U.S. and Europe in the early 20th century. At the peak of their popularity, the Schneider family employed nearly 500 glass craftsmen. Alas, by the early thirties, their style of brightly-colored glass had fallen out of favor. The Great Depression further reduced their business until it was declared bankrupt and sold off to a fruit juice company.

One of the articles I read suggested that there are always some original Schneider pieces available on eBay, so I took a look, and they’re right! They’re a bit too pricey for me, but if I were going to start a collection of anything, I think it would be these beauties. F.Y.I., legitimate pieces can be marked with any combination of Schneider, Charder (for CHARles SchneiDER), and Le Verre Français.

If you’d like to learn more about the Schneiders and their beautiful glass, check them out on The Glass Museum website.