Paper or Plastic?

When I spotted Natalya Aikens’ beautifully-quilted artwork at The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, I was utterly charmed. Her subjects – skyscrapers, buildings, bridges, water towers, and fire escapes – satisfy the native New Yorker in me on a positively molecular level. But when she told me the embroidered piece I was admiring was actually done on used plastic shopping bags, I loved them even more.
Aikens’ process is incredibly complex. Taking her inspiration from the city’s architecture, she begins by photographs her subjects, then manipulates them in Photoshop until she’s got the basic shape down. She then begins creating her canvas by layering materials like vintage linens, fabric scraps, and plastic shopping bags. After sketching her design on the newly-made canvas, Aikens begins to sew, first on her machine, then by hand, spending “many hours of meditative hand stitching on all the intimate details.” All that attention to detail really pays off. Her finished works are truly spectacular, richly-textured renderings of the city we both love.
You can check out Aikens on her website and on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, and Twitter. Her work can be purchased at SaatchiArt and on Artful Home.
All images property of Natalya Aikens, used with permission.
November 24, 2017 at 8:03 am
I’ve never seen plastic bags used as an artistic substrate before. That’s pretty cool and a very creative way to recycle.
November 24, 2017 at 10:34 am
You would have loved them. The bags add a kind of translucent, pearlescent texture to the work. Really lovely
November 24, 2017 at 8:11 am
I found all of them to be interesting. I have never seen any, but I bet somewhere in the world somebody is making 3-D art with a 3-D printer. Which is a relatively new medium. But using plastic bags is also. Hal
November 24, 2017 at 10:35 am
It’s really fun stuff. I like the 3D printed stuff, too, but it’s all a little too perfect. I like the warts and surprises of this work better.
