My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Upcycled Meat?!?

by 15 Comments

Happy Thanksgiving! First of all, as usual, in honor of the holiday, Etsomnia is taking the week off.

Second, I’m doing something today I very rarely do. Today’s post is all about recipes. It’s Thanksgiving, and in a few hours, the burning question in many households (besides “What’s the score?”) will be what on earth to do with all that leftover turkey. Of course, we’ve all had the iconic day-after turkey sandwich, but today, I want to share with you 15 great recipes I came across for innovative, creative ways to serve the rest of that damned big bird.

If you try any of them or have recipes of your own, please share in the comments!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Upcycled Meat?!?

Leave a comment

  1. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 23, 2017 at 8:46 am

    I tend to make a hash, as I do after any traditional roast dinner. Those puffs with Brie look tasty though. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!

    

    
  2. Michele
    November 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

    One word -yum! Thanks Donna. Happy Thanksgiving.

    

    
  3. Lisa DeCaro
    November 23, 2017 at 10:06 am

    We have 25 for Turkey Day (our giant family, and lots of friends without a giant family), so we make two turkeys – one to eat today, and one for the essential left-overs…. 🙂 Thank you for the great ideas!! Happy thanksgiving! ❤️

    

    
  4. janhaltn
    November 23, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I live in a gated 55 plus gated community and will be dining at the Club House. Last year they had a great meal. I just hope that I have enough willpower not to overeat. Happy Thanksgiving to all. Hal

    

    
  5. Karen
    November 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I shouldn’t have looked at this while hungry…..

    

    
  6. Barbara
    November 23, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    Being vegan, my turkey is still strutting it’s stuff, not it’s stuffing.

    

    
  7. StellaKate Blue
    November 23, 2017 at 7:17 pm

    We like to make the turkey chili from the South Beach cookbook. It’s fast and easy and yummy: http://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/turkey-and-white-bean-chili-447817

    

    

