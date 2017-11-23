Upcycled Meat?!?

Happy Thanksgiving! First of all, as usual, in honor of the holiday, Etsomnia is taking the week off.
Second, I’m doing something today I very rarely do. Today’s post is all about recipes. It’s Thanksgiving, and in a few hours, the burning question in many households (besides “What’s the score?”) will be what on earth to do with all that leftover turkey. Of course, we’ve all had the iconic day-after turkey sandwich, but today, I want to share with you 15 great recipes I came across for innovative, creative ways to serve the rest of that damned big bird.
If you try any of them or have recipes of your own, please share in the comments!
November 23, 2017 at 8:46 am
I tend to make a hash, as I do after any traditional roast dinner. Those puffs with Brie look tasty though. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours!
November 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm
Thank you! And to you all, too!
November 23, 2017 at 9:09 am
One word -yum! Thanks Donna. Happy Thanksgiving.
November 23, 2017 at 12:02 pm
Happy T-Day, doll!
November 23, 2017 at 10:06 am
We have 25 for Turkey Day (our giant family, and lots of friends without a giant family), so we make two turkeys – one to eat today, and one for the essential left-overs…. 🙂 Thank you for the great ideas!! Happy thanksgiving! ❤️
November 23, 2017 at 12:03 pm
Holy cow! 25? You’re nuts! (In the best possible way!) Love you. Happy Thanksgiving!
November 23, 2017 at 10:15 am
I live in a gated 55 plus gated community and will be dining at the Club House. Last year they had a great meal. I just hope that I have enough willpower not to overeat. Happy Thanksgiving to all. Hal
November 23, 2017 at 12:03 pm
Happy Thanksgiving, Hal! Enjoy!
November 23, 2017 at 12:26 pm
I shouldn’t have looked at this while hungry…..
November 23, 2017 at 2:31 pm
I know what you mean! My mouth was watering putting it together!
November 23, 2017 at 4:17 pm
Being vegan, my turkey is still strutting it’s stuff, not it’s stuffing.
November 23, 2017 at 6:36 pm
Well said!
November 23, 2017 at 7:17 pm
We like to make the turkey chili from the South Beach cookbook. It’s fast and easy and yummy: http://www.geniuskitchen.com/recipe/turkey-and-white-bean-chili-447817
November 23, 2017 at 7:18 pm
And thanks for the other ideas!
November 23, 2017 at 7:33 pm
I’m going to have to try that!
