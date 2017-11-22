My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Travelling Company

by 4 Comments

Bewegtes Land Project

If you find yourself in Germany’s Saale Valley, I’d like to recommend you take the train. You never know what you’re going to see! The Bewegtes (translation: moving) Land Project was a series of performance art scenes that transformed Germany’s Saale valley into an 18-mile-long stage, with passengers in passing trains as the unwitting audience. Over 500 locals participated in the event which was sort of like a broken-up flash mob. Vignettes included a hunter being chased by his tree stand, running bushes, cavemen, and a shark attack, to name a few. Station entertainers included marching bands and choirs, and there was even a character – played by 25 different people in a kind of behind-the-scenes relay race – who seemed to race the train and win!

Conceived and carried out by Jörn Hintzer and Jacob Hüfner, media artists and professors at the Bauhaus University Weimar, the project’s seconds-long scenes were meant as a comment on the bite-sized flashes of news and media we take in every day online.

The performers entertained a total of 24 trainloads of passengers over 2 days. All the participants interviewed agreed that the project encouraged a sense of community among the performers. What a great way to get to know your neighbors!

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Travelling Company

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    November 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Wouldn’t this be fun both from the train and on the ground.?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. IreneDesign2011
    November 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    This sounds like a fun project, Donna 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s