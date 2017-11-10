The Puppet Mistress

Working with clay, fusible plastic, paper, paints, and luxury fabrics, Darya Milova creates stunning puppets and dolls that are like nothing I’ve ever seen. All her characters are impeccably sculpted and painted, then dressed to impress, with elaborate clothing of hand-painted silk, hand-dyed linen and wool, and vintage lace and beads. And all that meticulous attention to detail makes these pieces feel really special and important.

Milova takes her inspiration from paintings, from novels, and from figures in history, but her interpretations seem very original and not at all derivative. And the artist takes great care with her creations. Based in Novosibirsk, Russia, Milova will ship to any country in a custom-made wood box specially crafted for each of her pieces to ensure their safety.

Milova’s stunning work can be viewed and purchased on Etsy.

All images property of Darya Milova, used with permission.