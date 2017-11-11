Soft Corn – a Veterans Day Story

Today, in honor of Veterans Day, I’d like to bring you something charming and sweet and unexpected. This is a story told on “This American Life” by Luke Huisenga, a former US Marine sniper stationed in Iraq. He does a beautiful job painting a picture of how he and his fellow soldiers got through what must have been very difficult days. His tale illustrates how something as simple as an innocuous TV show from home can be a great comfort to people living on the edge of danger and boredom.

The TV show “Gilmore Girls” is a particular favorite in my house. In case you’re not familiar with the show, it’s about a young woman with a daughter only 15 years her junior, and how they essentially grow up together. It takes place in a (sadly fictional) picturesque Connecticut town peopled by lovable characters, and is accompanied by a quirky, instantly-recognizable soundtrack. Beloved calls it ‘soft corn,’ and falls asleep to it most nights. It is phenomenally soothing, while still remaining smart and funny. GG is a really solid show, but as good as it is, I wouldn’t have predicted it would appeal to a group of alpha males living in a war zone. Boy, was I wrong!

I’d like to offer my sincere gratitude to all the veterans reading this, and to the active soldiers who might just find this Marine’s story interesting.

Huisenga’s story takes about 11 minutes start to finish. The podcast was recorded as a Christmas episode, but I think it’s a great story, no matter what your beliefs or at what time of year you hear it. Click the logo below to listen. Wishing everyone a good Veterans Day!