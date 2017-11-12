Lord of the Rings

Today, I bring you the wild, whimsical rings by UK master jeweler, Theo Fennell. Known for his innovative designs, many of his rings include secret compartments and hidden dioramas and moving parts. Tiny garden gates with working hinges open up to reveal hidden gardens, impressive jeweled domes flip up to show jaw-dropping scenes rendered in gold and precious stones.

They’re definitely a lot of look, and maybe a little too Liberace-meets-8-year-old-me for comfort, but there’s no denying Fennell’s skill and wonderful imagination. And he often takes his inspiration from beloved stories like The Wizard of Oz and The Secret Garden, so there’s probably someone on your list who would love them…

You can check out all of Fennell’s fantastical jewelry on his website.

All images property of Theo Fennell.