Lord of the Rings

Today, I bring you the wild, whimsical rings by UK master jeweler, Theo Fennell. Known for his innovative designs, many of his rings include secret compartments and hidden dioramas and moving parts. Tiny garden gates with working hinges open up to reveal hidden gardens, impressive jeweled domes flip up to show jaw-dropping scenes rendered in gold and precious stones.
They’re definitely a lot of look, and maybe a little too Liberace-meets-8-year-old-me for comfort, but there’s no denying Fennell’s skill and wonderful imagination. And he often takes his inspiration from beloved stories like The Wizard of Oz and The Secret Garden, so there’s probably someone on your list who would love them…
You can check out all of Fennell’s fantastical jewelry on his website.
All images property of Theo Fennell.
November 12, 2017 at 7:16 am
Wow, they are amazing!
November 12, 2017 at 9:48 am
They really are. I can’t imagine who would wear such things, but as art. They’re fantastic.
November 12, 2017 at 11:04 am
You couldn’t wear something that intricate… But they are amazing
November 12, 2017 at 7:16 am
Wow!! 🙂
November 12, 2017 at 9:49 am
He’s got such an imagination!
November 12, 2017 at 8:23 am
Exquisite! Would love to see them in person!
November 12, 2017 at 9:49 am
Ooh, me, too!
November 12, 2017 at 8:25 am
Wowza, Donna! The fish ring……These are amazingly gorgeous.
November 12, 2017 at 9:49 am
I truly love that one!
November 12, 2017 at 9:41 am
Another “Oh my goodness” There are some amazingly talented people out there and a lot more money then I will ever know.
November 12, 2017 at 9:50 am
I know what you mean. It’s a good thing I’m not rich. I’d have a terrible time choosing what to spend my money on!
November 12, 2017 at 3:12 pm
These are amazing. I love little miniature things and little wearable miniature things, I now realise, have a lot of appeal. I chuckled at your Liberace/8 year old comment because I was thinking how I would never wear these nowadays but teenage me would have absolutely worn them.
November 12, 2017 at 5:58 pm
For sure! But you’d have to wear them as pinkie rings so the tiny doors and gates and compartments would open! So back to Liberace.
November 12, 2017 at 4:14 pm
These are incredible! They remind of Faberge eggs with the surprises hidden inside! My favorite is the fish one! SO beautiful! ❤
November 12, 2017 at 5:59 pm
Yes! Faberge is exactly the right comparison!
November 12, 2017 at 4:26 pm
Those frogs – not rings for wearing though. What an imagination he has. Thank you for bringing him to us.
November 12, 2017 at 6:00 pm
I think you’re right. They would have to be on a rotating stand with their own spotlight.
November 12, 2017 at 8:02 pm
Seeing them is the perfect example of creating a demand for something people don’t actually need. I am, however not going to look at the prices on them just in case one of them is priced lower than my net worth.
November 12, 2017 at 8:07 pm
You’re not wrong, but they sure are fun and creative!
