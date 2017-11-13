Girl Power

Has it ever happened to you that you saw a piece of art that instantly began haunting you? I’ve been walking around for a few days now with this artist’s work in my head. These gorgeous watercolor portraits of young girls are painted by young Spanish artist Ana Santos, and I’m a bit obsessed. There’s something both innocent and powerful about these paintings that I just can’t get enough of.

You can follow Santos on her website and on Instagram. And if you speak Spanish, you can also take her online watercolor portrait painting course!

All images property of Ana Santos.