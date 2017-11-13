My OBT

Has it ever happened to you that you saw a piece of art that instantly began haunting you? I’ve been walking around for a few days now with this artist’s work in my head. These gorgeous watercolor portraits of young girls are painted by young Spanish artist Ana Santos, and I’m a bit obsessed. There’s something both innocent and powerful about these paintings that I just can’t get enough of.

You can follow Santos on her website and on Instagram. And if you speak Spanish, you can also take her online watercolor portrait painting course!

All images property of Ana Santos.

Girl Power

  1. bcparkison
    November 13, 2017 at 8:04 am

    She is good but oh my ,,,how strange.

  2. Violet
    November 13, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I always like artists who portray females who look real…not like the perfected, airbrushed instagram models that are popular in this day and age. (Or maybe female perfection has *always* been portrayed unrealistically, never to be attained by mere mortals.) These girls obviously have some artistic face painting, but otherwise they look like real people with features that are believable.

  3. Olga
    November 13, 2017 at 9:48 am

    These images are certainly intriguing to the eye and powerful. Thanks for sharing Ana’s artwork. ❤

