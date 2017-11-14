My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

The Living Wall

by 22 Comments

Eco Art Design

As the last of the leaves are falling, I find myself looking for ways to say connected with living things. Eco Art Design from Béziers, France, has cracked the code. They create visually stunning stabilized floral compositions. Stabilized plants are kind of miraculous, actually. They need neither water nor soil nor light, and they can withstand moderate temperature variations (from air conditioning and heating, for example) without issues. Stabilization is achieved through a 100% biodegradable plant conservation process. The plants are able to live for approximately ten years while staying fresh and fragrant and exactly as they would be if they were growing in a more traditional medium.

You can look at all of Eco Art Design’s wonderful projects on their website.

Props to fellow blogger Barbara of The Orange Coat for finding this first. You should go check out her blog. It’s gorgeous!

All images property of Eco Art Design.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

22 thoughts on “The Living Wall

  1. janhaltn
    November 14, 2017 at 7:19 am

    Vertical gardening is becoming very popular. Hal

  2. Maria Bardyukova
    November 14, 2017 at 7:27 am

    That’s a wonderful replacement for wallpapers 😍

  3. Karen
    November 14, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I would still manage to kill the plants.

  4. bcparkison
    November 14, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Now you are talking. I am in surprise mode and this is really neat.

  5. Violet
    November 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Hmmmm. The word “stasis” would seem to indicate that the plants are still alive, but plants in stasis are actually dead. They simply remain preserved. As a gardener and houseplant aficionado I’m a bit torn on this trend of surrounding yourself with dead plants. It does look cool though.

    I think a main concern would be how to keep them clean. Will these “preserved” plants hold up to dusting and rinsing under water? If not, they’re going to be epic dust traps, just like their living counterparts.

  6. Lisa DeCaro
    November 14, 2017 at 10:08 am

    So cool! I went to their website – their prices are great!! Now I want one….

  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    I like the idea of having greenery around me that I cannot kill. I am dreadful with plants, seriously brown thumbed, so it is an act of cruelty for me to have houseplants – with the exception of cacti.

