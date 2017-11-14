The Living Wall

As the last of the leaves are falling, I find myself looking for ways to say connected with living things. Eco Art Design from Béziers, France, has cracked the code. They create visually stunning stabilized floral compositions. Stabilized plants are kind of miraculous, actually. They need neither water nor soil nor light, and they can withstand moderate temperature variations (from air conditioning and heating, for example) without issues. Stabilization is achieved through a 100% biodegradable plant conservation process. The plants are able to live for approximately ten years while staying fresh and fragrant and exactly as they would be if they were growing in a more traditional medium.
You can look at all of Eco Art Design’s wonderful projects on their website.
Props to fellow blogger Barbara of The Orange Coat for finding this first. You should go check out her blog. It’s gorgeous!
All images property of Eco Art Design.
November 14, 2017 at 7:19 am
Vertical gardening is becoming very popular. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 8:35 am
I’ve seen a lot of it in NYC in restaurants and corporate lobbies. But this sustainable stasis thing is something new!
LikeLike
November 14, 2017 at 7:27 am
That’s a wonderful replacement for wallpapers 😍
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 8:36 am
And a lot easier to take down!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 8:48 am
I would still manage to kill the plants.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 9:18 am
You can’t kill them, as plants in stasis are already dead. Perfect for the black thumb! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 9:48 am
Maybe, but that would be quite an accomplishment!
LikeLike
November 14, 2017 at 8:57 am
Now you are talking. I am in surprise mode and this is really neat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 9:49 am
I love the idea of green space inside office buildings. I spend 12-14 hours a day inside my windowless office, and a little green would make me really happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 9:17 am
Hmmmm. The word “stasis” would seem to indicate that the plants are still alive, but plants in stasis are actually dead. They simply remain preserved. As a gardener and houseplant aficionado I’m a bit torn on this trend of surrounding yourself with dead plants. It does look cool though.
I think a main concern would be how to keep them clean. Will these “preserved” plants hold up to dusting and rinsing under water? If not, they’re going to be epic dust traps, just like their living counterparts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 9:50 am
People have been surrounding themselves with dead plants forever. This time, it’s just on purpose! You make a good point about dusting, though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 9:52 am
Turns out stasis was my word, not theirs. They’re not dead, just in a different growing medium.
LikeLike
November 14, 2017 at 5:47 pm
Well they drain out the sap and fill it with chemicals. If you drained out your blood and filled your veins with chemical preservatives, would you be dead? 😀 I don’t think any plant that can go without light and water can technically be considered alive. Still, it’s an interesting medium as art.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 7:39 pm
Undead. They’re zombie plants. I kind of like that about them.
LikeLike
November 14, 2017 at 10:08 am
So cool! I went to their website – their prices are great!! Now I want one….
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 11:23 am
I’m especially in love with the style at the top of the post with the plants spilling out of the ornate white frame. So beautiful!
LikeLike
November 14, 2017 at 10:19 am
Wow! I want some!
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 11:23 am
They really are fantastic!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 3:27 pm
I like the idea of having greenery around me that I cannot kill. I am dreadful with plants, seriously brown thumbed, so it is an act of cruelty for me to have houseplants – with the exception of cacti.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 5:07 pm
I have a pretty green thumb, but I haven’t ever tried cactus. I’d like to, once we have daylight again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 5:16 pm
I suggest that you try Succulents. I like them more than Cactus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 14, 2017 at 7:39 pm
Those I’ve done a ton of. In fact, this year is the first year I’ve been without them in decades.
LikeLike