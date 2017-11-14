The Living Wall

As the last of the leaves are falling, I find myself looking for ways to say connected with living things. Eco Art Design from Béziers, France, has cracked the code. They create visually stunning stabilized floral compositions. Stabilized plants are kind of miraculous, actually. They need neither water nor soil nor light, and they can withstand moderate temperature variations (from air conditioning and heating, for example) without issues. Stabilization is achieved through a 100% biodegradable plant conservation process. The plants are able to live for approximately ten years while staying fresh and fragrant and exactly as they would be if they were growing in a more traditional medium.

You can look at all of Eco Art Design’s wonderful projects on their website.

Props to fellow blogger Barbara of The Orange Coat for finding this first. You should go check out her blog. It’s gorgeous!

All images property of Eco Art Design.