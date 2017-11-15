This past weekend, Beloved and I got a chance to go visit The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, and I’m so glad we did! The show was hosted by Saatchi Art, on whose website I find many of the artists I profile.

“Since launching in London in 2011, The Other Art Fair has flourished as an international art fair for a new generation of art buyers. We are proud to present our emerging artists within this unique fair experience in London, Bristol, Sydney, Melbourne, New York, and Los Angeles.”

130 artists were showing at the fair, and I found dozens of emerging artists I’m looking forward to exploring in more depth. Today, though, I just want to share some of the highlights.

All photos taken by me.