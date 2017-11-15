I loved all Carl Grauer’s work, but this grouping sitting on the floor behind a table really entertained me.
This past weekend, Beloved and I got a chance to go visit The Other Art Fair in Brooklyn, and I’m so glad we did! The show was hosted by Saatchi Art, on whose website I find many of the artists I profile.
“Since launching in London in 2011, The Other Art Fair has flourished as an international art fair for a new generation of art buyers. We are proud to present our emerging artists within this unique fair experience in London, Bristol, Sydney, Melbourne, New York, and Los Angeles.”
130 artists were showing at the fair, and I found dozens of emerging artists I’m looking forward to exploring in more depth. Today, though, I just want to share some of the highlights.
You can explore and purchase these and many other artists’ work on Saatchi Art’s website. You can also see more of my photos of the art show on Flickr.
All photos taken by me.
Albert Delamour does this fantastic, glamorous enamel work that really has to be seen in person to be properly appreciated.
Anne Vandycke‘s paintings had a magnificent movement to them. Exhilarating!
Paul Richard work was so witty and wonderful, I wanted to take it all home.
Bryan Valenzuela actually painted this beautiful piece during the show. I can’t imagine attempting something like that. Nerves of steel!
Cindy Press‘s portraits are pure glamour and full of feeling.
Former dancer Cody Choi‘s work photographing dancers was really thrilling to see. His love for dance comes through in every frame.
Heather Blanton‘s beautiful paintings mostly focused on athletes. The paintings have great movement, and just the perfect degree of detail.
Though Hoong Yang Chang‘ pieces above really resounded with me, his impressionist cityscapes and portraits are also worth a look.
I was very glad to see Isabella Di Sclafani‘s paintings, but it was these small sculptures that really stuck with me!
I enjoyed all of Joshua Dean‘s work, but this painting which gives the impression of two consecutive photos on film made a big impression on me.
Katryn Bowe takes subjects like skulls and pelvises and horns, and turns them glamorous!
M. Clark‘s series of postcard-sized metallic paintings had me positively obsessed!
Though I think digital art can feel quite cold, Malcolm D.B. Munro‘s work managed to instead feel very personal. Loved that.
You really must check out Masha Sardari‘s photography. What an eye she has!
I really enjoyed the paintings of Miwa Nishimura. Her works evoked Klimt, while remaining entirely original.
Gorgeous photography by Pauline Thomas. I know a lot of people who would want these on their walls!
Scott Troxel‘s booth was so popular, I couldn’t get close enough to talk to him, but his glorious work speaks for itself!
Songmi Heart‘s lovely, intricate paintings had me squinting right up close to see how they were made. The artist told me it’s done with special paint pens, but it looks like embroidery!
Though the lighting in my photo doesn’t do them justice, Ulla Maria Johnson‘s paintings felt very joyful to me.
I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!
Fabulous! Thanks for sharing your visit there with us!
It was a great day!
I can see why you enjoyed your visit. Some really good work here.
And I saved my faves so I can do profiles on them. More to come!
A couple of those I would have liked to see in person. Unless the artist was there to answer questions, I would have just walked by a couple. Haven’t been to a new artist show in over thirty years. The last one was in St. Louis MO, and I live in a small retirement town in Florida now. No new artist shows here.
The artists were there, and everyone was pretty lovely. It must be terrifying to put your art out there to thousands of total strangers and watch them react – or not – to your work.
What a fantastic show! Thank you very much for sharing!
It was really wonderful. Nearly all wall art, though. Made me want to find a sculpture show…
