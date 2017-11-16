My OBT

Etsomnia™ 161: Give Thanks?

by

No, I’m not going to gobble your drumstick. Stop asking.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

Today is my 1,500th blog post! I am truly grateful for all the wonderful things the blog has brought me. It’s given me a way of reducing my stress (most of the time), it’s become a real source of pride for me, and it’s brought me all of you lovelies!

So since gratitude is on my mind and Thanksgiving is next week, I thought the holiday was just the theme for today. If you read Etsomnia on a regular basis, you already know that autumnal colors aren’t really my thing. I find most greens and golds and browns and oranges unappealing, so this time of year is a little extra rough on my delicate (!) sensibilities. Fall has long been used as an excuse for people to decorate their houses and themselves with ugly things, but as bad as the fall-inspired stuff is, once you add in Thanksgiving, it all gets so much worse.

Look, I know they ruined your figure and your social life, but It’s not their fault. Don’t put this shit on your baby’s head.

Just please tell me the pie’s not in there, too. By zoeysattic

Sometimes, it’s not a total mystery why your cousin is single. Just sayin’

I’m thankful that this thing doesn’t know where I live. I hope.

Now this is adorable! By Zizibespoke

Thanksgiving is NOT an excuse to dress your child like your maiden hoarder aunt

Pilgrim life was hard. And ugly. Mostly ugly.

If I must succumb to fall, this is the way to do it. By ChatterBlossom

Thanksgiving tutu dress FOR ADULTS

Pillowcase. Note the lower right corner…

I love leg day. By BirchBearCo

Thanksgiving fascinator so bad, I think it would actually put me off my feed

$999. Seriously.

One thought on “Etsomnia™ 161: Give Thanks?

  1. bcparkison
    November 16, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Oh good grief …is all I can say. The leaf head thing isn’t too bad.

    Like

    Reply

