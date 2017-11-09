Etsomnia™ 160: Bundle Up

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
There’s finally the tiniest little chill in the air, so I’ve started considering my winter accessories. While I replace my winter coats as rarely as possible, I annually revive my winter look with fresh accessories. I have a few favorites that I wear year after year, but new hats, scarves, and gloves help me get excited about the impending colder weather, and the homeless are always happy to get my retired winter accessories.
November 9, 2017 at 7:40 am
That WTF item – a vest of some kind with junk on it? Just, um, yeah, WTF? I do love the dragon gloves but more for a decorative accessory than any protection against the weather.
November 9, 2017 at 7:41 am
Unfortunately, the dragon gloves are currently unavailable.
November 9, 2017 at 8:51 am
Do a search. There are many more!
November 9, 2017 at 8:49 am
You’re right about the dragon gloves, but I’m really loving that style!
November 9, 2017 at 8:50 am
Oh, and that WTF thing is a scarf.
November 9, 2017 at 8:33 am
OOH, The muff is nice also the red gloves. You do have to wonder about some of the others.
November 9, 2017 at 8:54 am
Indeed. To our great glee, we have seen people wearing things like the questionable items wandering around NYC. Beloved and I poke each other and whisper Etsomnia, but you really have to wonder what people are thinking.
November 9, 2017 at 9:53 am
When did “nose warmers” become a thing? WHY did “nose warmers” become a thing? Are “nose warmers” a thing??? My head hurts. I’ll need that migraine medication hat….
November 9, 2017 at 10:20 am
I 100% agree. So stupid. I have yet to see anyone wearing one, so maybe it’s just some kind of Etsy mass hysteria. I hope.
November 9, 2017 at 10:09 am
Etsy in all its (questionable) glory! And I think that “stunning” is properly applied to many of these – as in I am horrified beyond ability to move. Elegant, gorgeous…..I guess all in the eye of the beholder, or seller. And to see such things in the wild – that truly must be a treat.
November 9, 2017 at 10:22 am
It never fails to crack me up. And there are an astonishing number of them walking around. Ugh.
November 9, 2017 at 11:46 am
Oh my gosh this just made my morning and gave me a great chuckle! Thank you ❤
November 9, 2017 at 1:47 pm
Thank you! That is my goal.
November 9, 2017 at 12:43 pm
Great post I needed a laugh!
November 9, 2017 at 1:49 pm
I’m so glad!
November 9, 2017 at 1:24 pm
I like the crocheted brain slug hat, but question its practicality. (It’s cute, but asymmetric distribution of weight across crown might result in difficulty of hat staying on one’s head).
November 9, 2017 at 1:50 pm
And if you could get it to stay, then people would see it on your head….
November 9, 2017 at 4:35 pm
I love the infinity scarf. I actually have a bit of a scarf addiction. Very tempting. I am also in love with the dragon scale gloves. I wear fingerless gloves throughout winter and feel like I NEED to add these to my collection. You have brought my attention to a couple of trends I did not even know were a thing. Nose warmers? Really? That’s a thing? And what in the heck with the “glove” that only keeps your wrist and thumb warm? Penis unicorn makes me want to cry.
November 9, 2017 at 5:07 pm
I hope I didn’t ruin unicorns for you forever… I’m all about scarves and gloves, and I buy hats, even though I rarely want to wear them. They’re like jewelry: they alway fit.
November 9, 2017 at 5:13 pm
Ha ha! I said the same thing to my husband last time he queried my scarf addiction. No scarf has ever rejected me, fat or thin. And, no, unicorns and I are still good. You’re OK.
November 9, 2017 at 6:21 pm
Whew!
