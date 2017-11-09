My OBT

Etsomnia™ 160: Bundle Up

Frostbite is looking pretty good right now

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

There’s finally the tiniest little chill in the air, so I’ve started considering my winter accessories. While I replace my winter coats as rarely as possible, I annually revive my winter look with fresh accessories. I have a few favorites that I wear year after year, but new hats, scarves, and gloves help me get excited about the impending colder weather, and the homeless are always happy to get my retired winter accessories.

Predictably, Etsy is a great source for desirablebeautiful accessories, and also for some of the worst, the weirdest, and the most WTF items I’ve ever seen. Many of the sellers of questionable items also wildly mischaracterized their wares, which made me even happier. Words like romantic, fashionablegorgeousartistic, festive, stunning, and fantasy. The hilarity went on and on. In fact, there were so many wacky offerings, it was a real struggle to cut myself off.

This looks like an ad for migraine medication by Mucinex

You’re not fooling anyone with your sock gloves, you know. We are all assuming your hands now smell like feet.

Love the colors on this silk & wool eternity scarf! By Mitandio

These earmuffs are listed as ‘unisex.’ I assume that means they’re equally awful for any gender

As a fashion accessory, this is a total failure. But I suspect it would work as a self-defense tool. Who’d want to touch that?

Stunning! By LA1007

I see what you did there! By MaryOriginals

Kill it with fire

I’m loving this dragon glove trend. They might finally get me to buy fingerless gloves! By FearlessFibreArts

While this certainly makes a statement, alas, the statement is “Crazy person. Keep away.”

“Art scarf,” presumably made with 100% real garbage

Thongs, not just for your ass anymore!

If you guessed Alien face hugger, you’d be wrong, though nose warmers do seem to reproduce just as fast…

Impractical though they are, I really do love muffs. That’s right. I said it. And yes, I hear it. By Greencreo

Shark weak (misspelling intentional)

While a terrible idea for a hat, Unicorn Wang would be an interesting band name

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

21 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 160: Bundle Up

Leave a comment

  1. StellaKate Blue
    November 9, 2017 at 7:40 am

    That WTF item – a vest of some kind with junk on it? Just, um, yeah, WTF? I do love the dragon gloves but more for a decorative accessory than any protection against the weather.

  2. bcparkison
    November 9, 2017 at 8:33 am

    OOH, The muff is nice also the red gloves. You do have to wonder about some of the others.

    • Donna from MyOBT
      November 9, 2017 at 8:54 am

      Indeed. To our great glee, we have seen people wearing things like the questionable items wandering around NYC. Beloved and I poke each other and whisper Etsomnia, but you really have to wonder what people are thinking.

  3. Lisa DeCaro
    November 9, 2017 at 9:53 am

    When did “nose warmers” become a thing? WHY did “nose warmers” become a thing? Are “nose warmers” a thing??? My head hurts. I’ll need that migraine medication hat….

  4. Ellie
    November 9, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Etsy in all its (questionable) glory! And I think that “stunning” is properly applied to many of these – as in I am horrified beyond ability to move. Elegant, gorgeous…..I guess all in the eye of the beholder, or seller. And to see such things in the wild – that truly must be a treat.

  5. K.M. Sutton
    November 9, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Oh my gosh this just made my morning and gave me a great chuckle! Thank you ❤

  6. Kate
    November 9, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Great post I needed a laugh!

  7. Protopian Pickle Jar
    November 9, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    I like the crocheted brain slug hat, but question its practicality. (It’s cute, but asymmetric distribution of weight across crown might result in difficulty of hat staying on one’s head).

  8. Laura (PA Pict)
    November 9, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    I love the infinity scarf. I actually have a bit of a scarf addiction. Very tempting. I am also in love with the dragon scale gloves. I wear fingerless gloves throughout winter and feel like I NEED to add these to my collection. You have brought my attention to a couple of trends I did not even know were a thing. Nose warmers? Really? That’s a thing? And what in the heck with the “glove” that only keeps your wrist and thumb warm? Penis unicorn makes me want to cry.

