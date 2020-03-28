Steam Junque

Jane Hamill/SteamJunque

Confession time: sometimes, I’m in a hurry, and I don’t read as carefully as I should. When I was scooping up some of Rowanberry Designs’s Instagram posts for my article The Bedraggled Bohemian, I accidentally grabbed a photo of a piece of copper art by another artist. What a happy accident that turned out to be! Today, we’re exploring the intriguing copper work by artist Jane Hamill. Though she creates curios, accessories, and jewelry components in the steampunk style, her work is so much more. Hamill’s beautiful, collectible copper creations run the gamut from traditional Art Nouveau themes to eclectic, quirky, utterly unique pieces.

In addition to Hamill’s striking copper pieces, she also makes wonderful glassworked beads and cabochons. Though it’s a little hard to imagine, the artist says she struggles with imposter syndrome. I can certainly relate, but I also don’t have Hamill’s skills. I guess that’s an affliction that can strike anyone.

You can follow Jane Hamill’s copper work on SteamJunque, her glass work on JH Art Glass, and her shop on Etsy.