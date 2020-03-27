Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/27/20

Sadler’s Wells

Starting today, March 27, at 7:30 PM GMT, Sadler’s Wells Theater is going to be offering free online dance classes (for non-dancers) intended for children, senior citizens, and everyone in between to do at home. Taught by movement artists from around the world, the classes will be offered as part of the launch of the theater’s new online platform, Digital Stage.

The classes will be released alongside one new filmed dance performance per week. Each of the performances were scheduled to appear live at the theater over the next few weeks. I think it’s lovely that they have found a way to share their artists with the public in this way. What a wonderful way to stay connected!

You can learn more on the Sadler’s Wells website and you can watch the free performances and workshops on their Facebook page.