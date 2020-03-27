My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/27/20

by 1 Comment

Sadler’s Wells

Starting today, March 27, at 7:30 PM GMT, Sadler’s Wells Theater is going to be offering free online dance classes (for non-dancers) intended for children, senior citizens, and everyone in between to do at home. Taught by movement artists from around the world, the classes will be offered as part of the launch of the theater’s new online platform, Digital Stage.

The classes will be released alongside one new filmed dance performance per week. Each of the performances were scheduled to appear live at the theater over the next few weeks. I think it’s lovely that they have found a way to share their artists with the public in this way. What a wonderful way to stay connected!

You can learn more on the Sadler’s Wells website and you can watch the free performances and workshops on their Facebook page.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/27/20

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    March 27, 2020 at 4:33 pm

    I was a ball room dancer about 55 years ago. I love all the movies with dancing in them also. I watch both Dancing with the Stars and So You Think You Can dance in TV. But none of them hit me like one of the video on their You Tube channel. Whisper in the Order of Things. WOW, that blew me away. Can’t explain it but there is just something super special about that video and hope others enjoy it also. Hal

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.