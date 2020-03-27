The Symbolist

My OBT

Reynier Llanes, used with permission

Sometimes, artists or their agents approach me. I’m always glad to hear from them, but if the art doesn’t move me, I say thank you but don’t bring it to my readers. Today’s artists is NOT one of those. I am positively thrilled to bring you the wonderful paintings by Cuban visual artist Reynier Llanes.

The Miami resident doesn’t limit himself to one medium or even one type of subject. From portraits to farm animals to intriguing objects, Llanes conquers them all, and makes them feel new and interesting.

“I use a great deal of symbolism in my art to give depth to the subjects that I wish to express. I want my art to tell a story in a manner that stimulates the imaginations of others, especially of things never seen or expressed directly. I am drawn to rural environments that afford a send a sense of space and silence and an opportunity to unobtrusively observe the daily functions of others. As an observer it is clear to see that we are all in pursuit of life’s mission of working, loving and belonging.”

– Reynier Llanes Artist’s Statement

Whether he is working with oils, watercolors, or coffee grounds (yes, coffee grounds!), Llane’s narrative paintings are thought provoking and truly gorgeous.

You can see more of Reynier Llanes’s work on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. bcparkison
    March 27, 2020 at 8:04 am

    He is good. Miami is atough place to be these days. Hope he stays safe.

