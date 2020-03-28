My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/28/20

If you’re anything like me, you might be watching more television than usual. While there are plenty of good shows out there, you could still probably use a break. Explore.org has just what you need. The organization’s collection of 170+ live cams is nicknamed “Pearls of the Planet.” The organization’s mission is to encourage people to experience nature up close, and I don’t think there’s ever been a better time to spend a few entertaining hours looking around their site.

Go have a look at their amazing webcams here: Explore.org

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

  1. janhaltn
    March 28, 2020 at 9:36 pm

    Thanks for the post. Should keep be busy for months. I enjoy watching cams all the time. Hal

