Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/28/20

If you’re anything like me, you might be watching more television than usual. While there are plenty of good shows out there, you could still probably use a break. Explore.org has just what you need. The organization’s collection of 170+ live cams is nicknamed “Pearls of the Planet.” The organization’s mission is to encourage people to experience nature up close, and I don’t think there’s ever been a better time to spend a few entertaining hours looking around their site.

Go have a look at their amazing webcams here: Explore.org