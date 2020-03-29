Spring Glass

Jen Violette

Glass and mixed-media artist Jen Violette takes her inspiration from the wonderful nature that surrounds her in her home of Wilmington, Vermont. Her method involves dusting layer after layer of colored powdered glass onto the surface of her pieces, creating realistic and impactful textures and colors.

Violette’s simple shapes and colors make her pieces feel extra fresh and modern. I find them incredibly appealing, and even though we aren’t really supposed to go outside and enjoy spring right now, her work makes me feel springy.

You can follow the talented Jen Violette on her website and on Instagram.