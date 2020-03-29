My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Spring Glass

Jen Violette

Glass and mixed-media artist Jen Violette takes her inspiration from the wonderful nature that surrounds her in her home of Wilmington, Vermont. Her method involves dusting layer after layer of colored powdered glass onto the surface of her pieces, creating realistic and impactful textures and colors.

Violette’s simple shapes and colors make her pieces feel extra fresh and modern. I find them incredibly appealing, and even though we aren’t really supposed to go outside and enjoy spring right now, her work makes me feel springy.

You can follow the talented Jen Violette on her website and on Instagram.

Spring Glass

  1. bcparkison
    March 29, 2020 at 9:22 am

    Aren’t those veges cute and I really like the dusty look

  2. janhaltn
    March 29, 2020 at 10:26 am

    It been over 30 years ago but I loved the big County fairs. There was a “glass artist” that did small items and sold them at the fair. I would stand there for over an hour watching. Now to see where the art has gone with colors etc. I enjoyed looking at all of them but the pears are my favorites. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 29, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    I absolutely adore those blob landscapes!

    Liked by 1 person

