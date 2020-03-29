My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/29/20

Today, we’re going to have a little virtual culture (in my head, that nearly always sounds like someone from Staten Island, chewing gum and saying saying Kul-chuh). This is my idol, Sir Patrick Stewart, reading a little Shakespeare. Before he played the brainy-yet-dreamy Captain Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation, the actor was best known for his Shakespearian roles. And his reading of the great Bard’s sonnets doesn’t disappoint.

You can find his lovely, sensitive readings on Sir Patrick Stewart’s Instagram.

  1. loisajay
    March 29, 2020 at 2:11 pm

    haha! Kul-chuh….in my best Cindy Lauper voice. Donna–you are funny. But, oh Patrick Stewart….. yes.

