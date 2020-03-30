BYU Vocal Point

Many thanks to my high school friend JB for finding these beautiful performers.

There have been many edgy artists I have profiled over the years, and though I still enjoy their work, right now, I feel like we all need comfort. I find that I’m responding to things that are more on the sunshiny, wholesome side of the spectrum. (Sorry, DW. I’m sure I’ll revert to my usual split-creative-personality self when this is all over.)

When I am stressed, I often seek out A Cappella music. There’s something so soothing to me about beautiful voices. Maybe it’s because I’m a singer first and everything else second, but I can feel these amazing harmonies restoring my equilibrium.

Vocal Point was formed in 1991 by a group of Brigham Young University students and became an official part of the University in 1994. They have been growing their fan base for nearly two decades, and their current director ramped up their social media. The group has more than 500K followers on YouTube, 100K followers on Facebook, and they regularly sell out music arenas across the world.

You can follow the lovely BYU Vocal Point A Cappella group on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.