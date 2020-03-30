Virtual Thing of the Day: 3/30/20

We are yearning for a tropical vacation right now. I understand that many people are giving up many more important things (like health and income), but I’m feeling a little sorry for myself. And I’m sure, by now, we could ALL use a vacation. So let’s spend a little time eating our hearts out.

This is virtual St. Lucia, my imaginary vacation fodder of the day. This place is so beautiful, it’s moving to the top of my must-see list. The island nation has everything: mountains, volcanoes, beaches, rainforests, coral reefs, luxury resorts, and fishing villages.

“Equal parts beauty and mystique, Saint Lucia captivates anyone who sets foot on her coastline… The only sovereign nation to be named for a woman, the island personifies adventure and inspiration. Her visitors invariably find themselves reluctant to leave and eager to return.” – St. Lucia Department of Tourism

Great. Now I can’t get Bali Hai out of my head… The brilliant Tourism Authority got the idea to offer one virtual experience every week while we’re all stuck in place. The tours will be shown on Instagram once or twice per week. The current schedule is below.

Tuesday – March 31, 11 a.m. EDT St. Lucia local cuisine cooking class: International Saint Lucian chef Shorne Benjamin hosts a “virtual cooking class filled with local flavors.”

Thursday – April 2, 5 – 6 p.m. EDT Live DJ dance party: Live dance session to get you up and moving with one of the hottest Disc Jockeys in Saint Lucia, Hollywood HP. “Join the jam session spinning the hottest Reggae, Dancehall and Soca hits from the comfort of your home.”

Tuesday – April 7, 11 a.m. EDT Beach meditation: Live guided meditation with Janelle from @YogawithJa, from the sandy beaches of Saint Lucia. “Let the calm breeze of the Caribbean Sea open up all of your senses for a virtual escape as we connect, ease stress and spread positive energy.”

You can watch the live feeds on Instagram, you can check out the glorious island on the St. Lucia Tourism Authority website, and you can follow them on Facebook, and Twitter.