D.I.Y. Kayaks

Pygmy Boats Inc.

I mentioned yesterday that I’m seeking out arts and other topics that feel comforting. Today’s artist caught my eye because our happiest times are ones spent on the water. We love kayaking around the wildlife refuge where we live, and we unfortunately can’t get our boats in the water right now. Seeing these beautiful wooden kayaks reminded me of better days.

While their boats are certainly gorgeous, what makes Pygmy Boats Inc. extra special is that they sell kits so you can build your own! All of their boat kits are built using this “stitch-n-glue” construction.

You can follow the amazing Pygmy Boats Inc. on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.