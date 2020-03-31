D.I.Y. Kayaks

I mentioned yesterday that I’m seeking out arts and other topics that feel comforting. Today’s artist caught my eye because our happiest times are ones spent on the water. We love kayaking around the wildlife refuge where we live, and we unfortunately can’t get our boats in the water right now. Seeing these beautiful wooden kayaks reminded me of better days.
While their boats are certainly gorgeous, what makes Pygmy Boats Inc. extra special is that they sell kits so you can build your own! All of their boat kits are built using this “stitch-n-glue” construction.
You can follow the amazing Pygmy Boats Inc. on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
March 31, 2020 at 6:48 am
These are beautiful. My Dad was into boat building too. The last on was a 21 ft. cabin cruiser he built in the carport of our home. A young cousin named it the Float Boat. Many happy days on the Barnett Res. in Mississippi
March 31, 2020 at 10:27 am
During high school summer vacation myself and a friend wanted to canoe down the Mississippi river from the head to New Orleans. Have one of the parents pick us up etc. His dad decided my friend was not going and I would not to is my myself. I still dream of going in one day. Love boating. Those are all beautiful boats. Hal
March 31, 2020 at 12:40 pm
Wow! Those boats are stunning. The craftsmanship is incredible.
