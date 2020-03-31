My OBT

D.I.Y. Kayaks

Pygmy Boats Inc.

I mentioned yesterday that I’m seeking out arts and other topics that feel comforting. Today’s artist caught my eye because our happiest times are ones spent on the water. We love kayaking around the wildlife refuge where we live, and we unfortunately can’t get our boats in the water right now. Seeing these beautiful wooden kayaks reminded me of better days.

While their boats are certainly gorgeous, what makes Pygmy Boats Inc. extra special is that they sell kits so you can build your own! All of their boat kits are built using this “stitch-n-glue” construction.

You can follow the amazing Pygmy Boats Inc. on their website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Dear Pygmy Community, As many of you likely know our headquarters are located in the lovely seaside town of Port Townsend, Washington (shown here from the water). In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Governor Inslee announced today the mandatory closure of all restaurants, bars, and recreational facilities in Washington state. We will be doing our part to protect our staff, customers and community and will therefore be closing our showroom doors to test paddling until further notice. However, we will continue to prioritize excellent customer service via phone and e-mail and we will still be shipping orders. So please, as always, do not hesitate to contact us with those construction and/or boat selection questions. Be well and let us know how we can support you. Sincerely, The Pygmy Crew #pygmyboats

In the summer of 2016 two young women (Uma Blanchard, 21, and Sophie Goeks, 20) became the youngest all-female team to circumnavigate Lake Superior by kayak. Their goal was to kayak the lake's 1,200-mile circumference in 90 days and to inspire other women to get outside. On August 18th, the duo completed the trip in 86 days. We had the pleasure of meeting Sophie at Canoecopia, where she proudly displayed her Pygmy Arctic Tern 17 that she built herself and then paddled on that incredible adventure. People who stumbled into our booth were shocked to learn that the beautiful kayak before them had so many miles under it's hull and it was great fun to share their story (some folks hardly believed us). You can read about their wonderful adventure in the pages of Small Boats Magazine (from the editors of @woodenboatmagazine ) in their latest edition. (https://smallboatsmonthly.com/article/a-superior-circumnavigation/) #pygmyboats #lakesuperiorcircumnavigation #arctictern17 #kayakkit #buildyournextadventure #dontjustpaddleit #buildit #woodenkayak #lakesuperiormagazine #lakesuperior

  1. bcparkison
    March 31, 2020 at 6:48 am

    These are beautiful. My Dad was into boat building too. The last on was a 21 ft. cabin cruiser he built in the carport of our home. A young cousin named it the Float Boat. Many happy days on the Barnett Res. in Mississippi

  2. janhaltn
    March 31, 2020 at 10:27 am

    During high school summer vacation myself and a friend wanted to canoe down the Mississippi river from the head to New Orleans. Have one of the parents pick us up etc. His dad decided my friend was not going and I would not to is my myself. I still dream of going in one day. Love boating. Those are all beautiful boats. Hal

  3. Laura (PA Pict)
    March 31, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Wow! Those boats are stunning. The craftsmanship is incredible.

