Today, I’m bringing you a wonderful offer that will certainly be popular with anyone who loves classical music. Like the orchestras in the rest of the world the Berliner Philharmoniker is closed, but if you go to their website and redeem the voucher code BERLINPHIL by March 31, you will receive free access to all the concerts and films in their Digital Concert Hall.

Head over to their website to check them out: Berliner Philharmoniker.