My New Video Call Wardrobe

Fashion Brand Company

Today’s thing seemed right because I keep thinking about how awesome they would look on a Zoom video conference call… And because they made me happy. Oh, and because they would be extra awesome for April Fool’s Day (and all the other days, too!).

While Fashion Brand Company may sound generic, their designs are anything but. Artist-turned-fashion designer Penelope Gazin is the genius behind all the crazy/wonderful designs, and she’s making sure her company and her fashions are body positive, gender fluid, and all-inclusive.

And if the fashions themselves aren’t unexpected enough for you, Gazin also makes matching Mommy and Me outfits so you and your pet lizard (yes, I said lizard) can wear the same outfits. I may not get the lizard thing, but I LOVE her sense of humor and whimsy (and it helps that I like lizards).

You can see all of Fashion Brand Company’s wonderfully whimsical wares on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.