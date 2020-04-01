My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

My New Video Call Wardrobe

by

Fashion Brand Company

Today’s thing seemed right because I keep thinking about how awesome they would look on a Zoom video conference call… And because they made me happy. Oh, and because they would be extra awesome for April Fool’s Day (and all the other days, too!).

While Fashion Brand Company may sound generic, their designs are anything but. Artist-turned-fashion designer Penelope Gazin is the genius behind all the crazy/wonderful designs, and she’s making sure her company and her fashions are body positive, gender fluid, and all-inclusive.

And if the fashions themselves aren’t unexpected enough for you, Gazin also makes matching Mommy and Me outfits so you and your pet lizard (yes, I said lizard) can wear the same outfits. I may not get the lizard thing, but I LOVE her sense of humor and whimsy (and it helps that I like lizards).

You can see all of Fashion Brand Company’s wonderfully whimsical wares on their website and on Instagram and Facebook.

Cotton sweater coming soon $88 xs-3xl

Cotton alien knit top coming soon

@hayleymarienorman

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

2 thoughts on “My New Video Call Wardrobe

  2. janhaltn
    April 1, 2020 at 8:26 am

    I agree NO words or I would probably get into a lot of trouble. Hal

