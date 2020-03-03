The High-Kicking Emerald Belles

Emerald Belles

Today, I’m thrilled to bring to you a group of high school students (!) known as the Emerald Belles. The drill team hails from Carroll Senior High in Southlake, Texas, and they are some of the most astonishingly-talented young women I’ve ever seen. For the last 23 years, the Belles have been under the direction of Melissa Page, who got the team onto America’s Got Talent 2019, where they made it to the quarter finals.

“It takes more than talent to make this team of champions… [W]hat makes this team so special is not just the height of our kicks, but the way we treat others inside and outside of our 6:45 AM practices. Mrs. Page fosters an environment of kindness and positivity and believes in empowering her girls to realize the importance of showing compassion to their teammates as well as their peers in school and in the community. This message has become the team motto: #bekind #beabelle. To spread this idea, every week teammates nominate a Belle who has shown exemplary acts of love and compassion to receive the “Be kind, Be a Belle” award. We want to use our platform from America’s Got Talent to spread kindness and the importance of mental health in high school.” – About the Emerald Belles

The Emerald Belles team is comprised of between 70 and 100 dancers, and their level of precision and synchronicity is remarkably professional. I keep having to remind myself that these are high school students!

