My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Etsomnia™ 169: Period Drama

by 15 Comments

This Victorian adult diaper-looking thing looks like it belongs in one of those commercials where white women complain their whites aren’t white enough.

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

If you know me at all, you know how hypnotized I am by costumes. My posse and I never miss an  opportunity to dress up, so this week’s feature about Dark Art Mystery put me in the mood for this week’s Etsomnia™ theme. Those beautiful gowns put me in the mood for fancy dress in general, and period costumes in particular. Unfortunately, not everyone on Etsy is so talented…

Etsy has a thriving LARP (live action role-playing) community who is (who are? Why doesn’t that look right?) really big on clothing inspired by vintage styles, especially Elizabethan and Medieval reenactment clothing. And yes, this universe includes the dreaded (but sometimes fantastic) Steampunk. Sure, some of them are way out of my budget, but a girl can dream! I had a blast researching this one, and it’s only the fact that we’re living in 305 square feet that saved me from buying many, many wonderful things. Enjoy!

The skirt’s inoffensive, but the top looks like it’s covered in orange spiders. Nope.

“Victorian” tailcoat so tragic, not even Helen Keller could have been tricked into wearing it.

This customizable plaid pirate steampunk outfit is totally badass! By Scalarags

Men’s Renaissance trousers. Because ‘Merica.

This is not fat shaming. I promise. I’m kind of this shape these days, but honey, lay off the ruffles and bustle.

Many people worry about the machines rising up. Me? I worry about the doilies.

“Elizabethan recycled gown.” It’s a good thing Queen Lizzy is dead, because this would have done her in for sure.

On occasion, I have been accused of over-researching my costumes. I’m guessing this maker has not.

“Napoleonic tunic” with an identity crisis: it thinks it’s “luxe” period clothing, but in reality, it’s garbage.

Swoon! Gorgeous and so affordable! By MajesticVelvets

Ren Faire reject…

Q: What’s that on your skirt?
A: Cow tongues.

The materials listed are fabric and “crazy creativity.” Well, the crazy certainly comes through…

While clearly well made, this Medieval cod piece seems a bit on the optimistic side.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

15 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 169: Period Drama

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    February 1, 2018 at 9:29 am

    Oh my..I do like the pirate outfit and the crazy is crazy but the color is beautiful

  2. janhaltn
    February 1, 2018 at 11:50 am

    I can’t remember the name of the play. It was set in the civil war era. The slave was lacing up the Owner’s corset. And this day her husband was coming home from the war. The slave put everything she could into lacing it up as tight as possible. So much so the lady would barely more when her husband came in the door. He admired how slim her waist was and said he was happy to see it that thin. While he was home the lacing got tighter. Now it was done in a comic sense. But those picture did bring back some very happy memories. Hal

  3. Ellie P.
    February 1, 2018 at 12:34 pm

    Never has so much material been put to such… varied and imaginative use! The orange spidery thing, I think Melania should wear – if she’s ever out in public next to the Cheeto again! 😉

  4. Alison and Don
    February 1, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    Once again a number of good chuckles from your witty observations. Thank you. And BTW we have the same taste.
    Alison

  5. Laura (PA Pict)
    February 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm

    Your introductory links included some splendid costumes and those Steampunk costumes are well done but the rest of it is so crappy that I can honestly say that – despite my utter lack of skill – I have cobbled together better fancy dress costumes. Well, the orange one is very well made, I just don’t like the colour and texture of the lacy bits. The costumery is the reason I have a kid (obviously the one who is a Steampunk and Anime fan) who spends free time perusing Etsy and why my Etsy account is full of favourited Steampunk items.

  6. roberta m
    February 1, 2018 at 5:37 pm

    Cow tongues! I’m still laughing…(you are correct though!)

