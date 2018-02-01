Etsomnia™ 169: Period Drama

This Victorian adult diaper-looking thing looks like it belongs in one of those commercials where white women complain their whites aren’t white enough.
Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
If you know me at all, you know how hypnotized I am by costumes. My posse and I never miss an opportunity to dress up, so this week’s feature about Dark Art Mystery put me in the mood for this week’s Etsomnia™ theme. Those beautiful gowns put me in the mood for fancy dress in general, and period costumes in particular. Unfortunately, not everyone on Etsy is so talented…
February 1, 2018 at 9:29 am
Oh my..I do like the pirate outfit and the crazy is crazy but the color is beautiful
LikeLike
February 1, 2018 at 11:50 am
I can’t remember the name of the play. It was set in the civil war era. The slave was lacing up the Owner’s corset. And this day her husband was coming home from the war. The slave put everything she could into lacing it up as tight as possible. So much so the lady would barely more when her husband came in the door. He admired how slim her waist was and said he was happy to see it that thin. While he was home the lacing got tighter. Now it was done in a comic sense. But those picture did bring back some very happy memories. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 6:10 pm
The scene sounds Gone With the Windish, though the plot doesn’t. Sounds painful!
LikeLike
February 1, 2018 at 12:34 pm
Never has so much material been put to such… varied and imaginative use! The orange spidery thing, I think Melania should wear – if she’s ever out in public next to the Cheeto again! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 6:10 pm
I actually spit out my water when I read this!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 7:04 pm
Glad it was just water and not, say, expensive wine! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 11:24 pm
Heaven forfend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 12:48 pm
Once again a number of good chuckles from your witty observations. Thank you. And BTW we have the same taste.
Alison
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 6:10 pm
Yay, us! Thanks very much, Alison!
LikeLike
February 1, 2018 at 2:23 pm
Your introductory links included some splendid costumes and those Steampunk costumes are well done but the rest of it is so crappy that I can honestly say that – despite my utter lack of skill – I have cobbled together better fancy dress costumes. Well, the orange one is very well made, I just don’t like the colour and texture of the lacy bits. The costumery is the reason I have a kid (obviously the one who is a Steampunk and Anime fan) who spends free time perusing Etsy and why my Etsy account is full of favourited Steampunk items.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 6:11 pm
I know you’re not supposed to have favorites, but I love your steampunklet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 7:19 pm
He’s definitely a character.
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 11:24 pm
I wanna go shopping with that kid.
LikeLike
February 1, 2018 at 5:37 pm
Cow tongues! I’m still laughing…(you are correct though!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
February 1, 2018 at 6:12 pm
So terrible. What are they thinking?
LikeLiked by 1 person