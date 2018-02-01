Etsomnia™ 169: Period Drama

Et·som·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

If you know me at all, you know how hypnotized I am by costumes. My posse and I never miss an opportunity to dress up, so this week’s feature about Dark Art Mystery put me in the mood for this week’s Etsomnia™ theme. Those beautiful gowns put me in the mood for fancy dress in general, and period costumes in particular. Unfortunately, not everyone on Etsy is so talented…

Etsy has a thriving LARP (live action role-playing) community who is (who are? Why doesn’t that look right?) really big on clothing inspired by vintage styles, especially Elizabethan and Medieval reenactment clothing. And yes, this universe includes the dreaded (but sometimes fantastic) Steampunk. Sure, some of them are way out of my budget, but a girl can dream! I had a blast researching this one, and it’s only the fact that we’re living in 305 square feet that saved me from buying many, many wonderful things. Enjoy!

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!