My OBT

My daily quest for One Beautiful Thing (OBT)

Renaissance Threads

by 4 Comments

vasilyeva

Maria Vasilyeva

Russian embroidery artist Maria Vasileyva creates miniature, wearable replicas of famous paintings so perfect, you’d swear they were made by magic. She manages more expression with needle and thread than most artists can achieve with more traditional materials.

Using the best materials she can find, Vasileyva works with Italian velvet and pure silk threads, and her embroidery is often embellished with precious metals, both beads and threads. She pays special attention to the colors popular during each painting’s period, which makes her work feel like treasured antiques rather than modern pieces.

You can follow Vasilyeva on Instagram where she posts works-in-progress and detail-shots of her creations. You can also purchase Vasilyeva’s embroidery painting products via her online shop.

All images property of Maria Vasilyeva.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

4 thoughts on “Renaissance Threads

Leave a comment

  1. janhaltn
    January 31, 2018 at 7:39 am

    i can appreciate the skill and art. They are beautiful. I just don’t have any idea what I would do with one. I did enjoy looking at them. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 31, 2018 at 9:20 am

    Oh My Goodness!!! What more can I say.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s