Photo: New York Philharmonic

In addition to making beautiful music, the New York Philharmonic runs a number of afterschool programs that has made it the darling of educators, parents, and children. Today, I’d like to introduce you to the wonderful Very Young Composers program. Students in grades three through eight are introduced to orchestral instruments, and encouraged to write their own music to be played by members of the Philharmonic. I can’t imagine any better way to bring the idea of classical music to young children.

The program makes me long to be a child again. What a wonderful thing it must be to have your creative instincts fostered by such talented adults. And for VYC students who want to keep going, the Philharmonic offers a program called the Composer’s Bridge, which gives them even more opportunities to compose music for the Philharmonic and other events.

Happily, since its inception 24 years ago, the Very Young Composers program has been picked up around the country and the world!

You can follow the New York Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers on the project website and on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also introduce your own kids to classical music using the NY Phil’s Learning at Home program.