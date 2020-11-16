My OBT

Virtual Van Gogh

Vincent van Gogh, The Bedroom (1888)

Among the scores museums and art collections that have gone digital this year is something called Van Gogh Worldwide, a huge collection of the artist’s paintings, and drawings. I, for one, had no idea he was so prolific! What a lot of work to produce in 37 short years.

The project is the brainchild of three art institutions: the RKD Netherlands Institute for Art History, the Kröller-Müller Museum, and the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. Between the three collections, there are hundreds of Van Goghs I’ve never seen. I’m most intrigued by his early sketches, maybe because they don’t bear much resemblance to his signature style.

You can check out all of the collection’s works on the Van Gogh Worldwide website and on the Instagram accounts of the RKD Netherlands Institute for Art History, the Kröller-Müller Museum, and the Van Gogh Museum.

  1. Harold Loeblein
    November 16, 2020 at 7:09 am

    I have never been a huge fan of his works. But, I did enjoy looking at them again. I guess at a very early age, I was a realist. That also explains why I don’t like Si Fi. Just not real. Hal

  2. bcparkison
    November 16, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Some of these are new to me and I did study art in college. I think a trur artist just never quits doing what they do.

