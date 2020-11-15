My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Magic Realism

by 6 Comments

Rob Gonsalves

Sent to me by A.A. (No, not THAT AA. Their correspondence looks very different from this.)

Today, we’re taking a look at the amazing optical illusion paintings by Rob Gonsalves. Though the artist died at the early age of 58, he was certainly plenty productive while he was with us. Gonsalves liked to explore his child-like side, with dreamlike themes full of joy and imagination.

Gonsalves called his style magic realism, and I think that’s just about perfect. He seamlessly combined traditional, realistic subjects with amazingly creative twists and surprises. His mind-bending paintings fill me with wonder – even the darker ones.

You can see all of Rob Gonsalves’s work on his official website and on Facebook.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

6 thoughts on “Magic Realism

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    November 15, 2020 at 9:34 am

    This takes some serious talent not to mention the imagination to make it happen.

    Like

    Reply
  2. loisajay
    November 15, 2020 at 11:43 am

    These are both fabulous pretty darn amazing!

    Like

    Reply
  3. janhaltn
    November 15, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Like is not the right word for their works. Beautiful, cleaver, immigration, outstanding only begins to describes their work, , Totally enjoyed it this morning. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  4. StellaKate Blue
    November 15, 2020 at 2:38 pm

    I am in love with Howling Wind although they are all stellar.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Chandra Lynn
    November 15, 2020 at 3:45 pm

    This is all so wonderful! Thank you for introducing me to the artist!

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.