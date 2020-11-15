Rob Gonsalves

Sent to me by A.A. (No, not THAT AA. Their correspondence looks very different from this.)

Today, we’re taking a look at the amazing optical illusion paintings by Rob Gonsalves. Though the artist died at the early age of 58, he was certainly plenty productive while he was with us. Gonsalves liked to explore his child-like side, with dreamlike themes full of joy and imagination.

Gonsalves called his style magic realism, and I think that’s just about perfect. He seamlessly combined traditional, realistic subjects with amazingly creative twists and surprises. His mind-bending paintings fill me with wonder – even the darker ones.

