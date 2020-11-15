Sent to me by A.A. (No, not THAT AA. Their correspondence looks very different from this.)
Today, we’re taking a look at the amazing optical illusion paintings by Rob Gonsalves. Though the artist died at the early age of 58, he was certainly plenty productive while he was with us. Gonsalves liked to explore his child-like side, with dreamlike themes full of joy and imagination.
Gonsalves called his style magic realism, and I think that’s just about perfect. He seamlessly combined traditional, realistic subjects with amazingly creative twists and surprises. His mind-bending paintings fill me with wonder – even the darker ones.
You can see all of Rob Gonsalves’s work on his official website and on Facebook.
November 15, 2020 at 9:34 am
This takes some serious talent not to mention the imagination to make it happen.
November 15, 2020 at 11:43 am
These are both fabulous pretty darn amazing!
November 15, 2020 at 11:44 am
AND pretty darn amazing!
November 15, 2020 at 12:40 pm
Like is not the right word for their works. Beautiful, cleaver, immigration, outstanding only begins to describes their work, , Totally enjoyed it this morning. Hal
November 15, 2020 at 2:38 pm
I am in love with Howling Wind although they are all stellar.
November 15, 2020 at 3:45 pm
This is all so wonderful! Thank you for introducing me to the artist!
