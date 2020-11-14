My OBT

Definitely Not a Bird Guy

Anthony Theakson

Today’s wonderful artist was sent to me by my friend A.D., and as soon as I saw his work, I understood why she shared it. These are the magnificent bird sculptures by U.K. artist Anthony Theakston.

While Theakson is clearly very into birds, he makes his gorgeous avian creations in a former piggery. Yep. Turns out that’s a real word. The artist splits his efforts between ceramic and bronze sculptures, and I don’t think I could possibly choose a favorite medium. They’re both so beautiful and unique.

But though his art almost exclusively focuses on birds, the artist prefers not to think off himself as a bird sculptor. Instead, Theakson says he’s just inspired by birds’ naturally-sculptural elegance. Bird guy or not, I truly adore his Art Deco-style lines and his luxurious, hand-crafted finishes.

You can follow Anthony Theakston on his website and on Instagram and Facebook.

  1. bcparkison
    November 14, 2020 at 8:43 am

    Very nice. I especially like the owls

  2. janhaltn
    November 14, 2020 at 10:16 am

    Interesting work. Hal

