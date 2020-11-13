Loyal reader Hal sent me today’s beautiful thing, and it’s wonderful on a number of levels. This is the project known as Playing for Change, and it seeks, during these trying, divisive times, to unite people using music. If anything can, I would think music would do it! The organization is the brainchild of co-founders Mark Johnson and Whitney Kroenke who had the idea to travel America “in search of the heartbeat of the people.” Their initial attempts inspired the documentary A Cinematic Discovery of Street Music.

“Playing For Change is a movement created to inspire and connect the world through music. The idea for this project came from a common belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people.”

After their initial success, the duo has traveled the world, recording performers to create songs around the world. I’m really digging the world flavors their blends of artists bring to the music. Very hard to sit still!

