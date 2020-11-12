Etsomnia™ 290: Rock On

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
We have begun our holiday gift shopping, and there are a number of toddlers on our list this year. This got me thinking about rocking toys. I remember having a deadly metal rocking horse much like the one above. It had rusty springs (perfect for pinching tender little fingers), and sharp edges, and was gratuitously high off the ground. When you rocked on it, it would send forth a shrieking sound like rusty metal and lost souls were having a rave. The thing would periodically throw a spring and unceremoniously dump the rider to the ground. It was the actual antithesis of child-safe design. I, of course, thought it the most magnificent toy ever, and I rocked and shrieked with wild abandon, no matter how many times it tried to kill me. Toys these days are significantly safer, but I’ll bet they’re not loved half as much as my murder horse was!
For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!
November 12, 2020 at 8:19 am
You have outdone yourself with the commentary on these, Donna. I think “Rocking Moose” would do a killer cover of “Horse with No Nose” – worth the cover charge! I, too, had a murder horse and he was the most magnificent toy EVER!
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 12, 2020 at 11:02 am
Right! Everyone loved the things, even though they were homicidal maniacs!
LikeLike
November 12, 2020 at 9:15 am
Lol! Murder horse…memories for sure. We found one on the streetside and brought it home to repaint. Red,white and blue of course. New springs helped a lot , We could hear my first born son at all hours of the night riding with his cowboy hat on . Many hours of pleasure.
LikeLiked by 2 people
November 12, 2020 at 11:01 am
That’s a lovely story!
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 12, 2020 at 2:58 pm
The Pabst would be perfect for an adult who has occasional child visitors: art most of the time and then a rocking horse when the kiddies come. (And, oh, how those springs hurt when they pinched!!!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 12, 2020 at 7:55 pm
I still have sense memories of my lily-white shins being pinched to hell and back.
LikeLike
November 12, 2020 at 6:11 pm
I never had one. MY
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 12, 2020 at 6:13 pm
Again, I never had one. My two sons never had one. But my grandkids did have one and they seemed to enjoy ‘riding’ it. As for the one posted by Donna today, all of them are nice, even the very old one. Hal
LikeLiked by 1 person
November 12, 2020 at 7:56 pm
I’m sure there are children who would enjoy each of them!
LikeLike