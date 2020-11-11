Olive and Mabel: Two Very Good Dogs

Photo: Andrew Cotter

In early 2020 when lockdown began in Scotland, sports commentator Andrew Cotter had nothing to do, so he began commentating on his dogs and recording the commentaries. Once he began posting the videos of his two Labradors, Oliver and Mabel, they caught on, and began to get millions of views. This may not sound like much of a premise for a webseries, but the videos are utterly charming and funny. Here, I’ll let him tell you.

“My name is Andrew Cotter and in normal life I commentate on sport: Wimbledon, The Masters, The Olympics – that sort of thing. Many years ago this was a channel where I uploaded the occasional video of my passion – climbing mountains, but then 2020 happened and I decided to post some videos of my Labradors, Olive and Mabel on Twitter. Millions of views later and I thought that they should go up on YouTube as well. So Olive and Mabel now really own this channel. And, if I’m honest, they kind of own me as well. So there may still be mountains here, there might even be a tiny bit of me, but above all there will be plenty of them.” About Mr. Andrew Cotter

Apparently, the dogs have been offered endorsement and merchandising deals, but Cotter has thus far refused. He doesn’t want their sudden fame to go to their heads. Cotter himself has also gotten offers of parody work, but he’s trying to hang onto his reputation as a serious commentator.

“Part of me is thinking how can I do the opening ceremony of the Olympics on the BBC and still have that credibility – if I ever had it, to be calling the big moments, the Wimbledon final, the masters, and people going ‘that’s the guy who talks to his dogs while they’re eating or in a Zoom meeting or building flat-pack furniture.'”

You can follow the trio on Andrew Cotter’s website and on YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.