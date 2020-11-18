Just because it’s part of my homework, doesn’t mean we can’t have fun with it!

You may have noticed that my posts have been on the short side lately. That’s because I’m studying for my real estate exam; I’m gearing up to be an agent in NYC! While I’m studying not-so-fun topics like contracts and property taxes, I’ve also been brushing up on my house and style knowledge. Which brings me to today’s find, an Instagram account Called What Style Is That? Their illustrations and descriptions have been immensely helpful to me, and I thought you might get a kick out of them, too!

The site is run by architectural historian and middle school educator Karyn Norwood.

“I started this insta because I love teaching and old architecture. I have a M.S. in Historic Preservation and stay active in HP as the president of @preservation_burlington and as a member of my city’s design advisory board and HP commission. I spend most of my time teaching middle school social studies though, which I love as much as houses.” Karyn Norwood

You can follow What Style Is That? on their Instagram and on Pinterest.