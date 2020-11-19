Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The Frenchman invented the ruffle; the Englishman added the shirt. -Ralph Waldo Emerson

I confess I am mostly anti-ruffle, so today is mostly just meanness on my part. I just don’t get the point of them; they’re usually unflattering, a giant pain to iron, and they’re almost never in fashion. It’s so easy to get them wrong and so rare they are done right. And in typical Etsy fashion, the good ones are sensational and the bad ones, well, you know.

These are ‘tango pants,” but they look more likely to be found line dancing.

It takes a lot of skill to make tulle look like ungroomed poodle!

I bought a pair of lace cuffs like these years ago. I confess I haven’t yet figured out how to wear them, but I still absolutely love them! By mostalk

Somebody put that poor lady together wrong.

Denim doesn’t want to make ruffles. Just say no to denim abuse.

How adorable is this rainbow petticoat? So perfect under simple white. By porshesplace

Nervous it will rain on your outdoor ceremony? How about a dress that can double as a tent?

‘Festival bra,’ further confirming my opinion of festivals.

Amazing! By IcuSexyBoutique

This is one of those times that I’m glad I’m wearing a mask. (Pulls mask over eyes)

At least it would help with social distancing. No one could get through all that!

I absolutely love this organza choker! By marinaasta

I had a blouse just like this in middle school. I think my mother was trying to keep the boys away. As I recall, it worked really well. (Yes, that is actually me.)

Fashion from the Kmart bathmat collection.

I am obsessed with this neoprene jumpsuit! By QuiteTheDress

You know this household has at least one of these…

Yes, Karen, we know. You used to be fat. Take it off.

Now THESE I could get into! By TalismanaDesigns

According to Melania, algae is very hot this year.

2020, in hat form.