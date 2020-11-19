My OBT

Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

The Frenchman invented the ruffle; the Englishman added the shirt.

-Ralph Waldo Emerson

I confess I am mostly anti-ruffle, so today is mostly just meanness on my part. I just don’t get the point of them; they’re usually unflattering, a giant pain to iron, and they’re almost never in fashion. It’s so easy to get them wrong and so rare they are done right. And in typical Etsy fashion, the good ones are sensational and the bad ones, well, you know.

These are ‘tango pants,” but they look more likely to be found line dancing.
It takes a lot of skill to make tulle look like ungroomed poodle!
I bought a pair of lace cuffs like these years ago. I confess I haven’t yet figured out how to wear them, but I still absolutely love them! By mostalk
Somebody put that poor lady together wrong.
Denim doesn’t want to make ruffles. Just say no to denim abuse.
How adorable is this rainbow petticoat? So perfect under simple white. By porshesplace
Nervous it will rain on your outdoor ceremony? How about a dress that can double as a tent?
‘Festival bra,’ further confirming my opinion of festivals.
Amazing! By IcuSexyBoutique
This is one of those times that I’m glad I’m wearing a mask. (Pulls mask over eyes)
At least it would help with social distancing. No one could get through all that!
I absolutely love this organza choker! By marinaasta
I had a blouse just like this in middle school. I think my mother was trying to keep the boys away. As I recall, it worked really well. (Yes, that is actually me.)
Fashion from the Kmart bathmat collection.
I am obsessed with this neoprene jumpsuit! By QuiteTheDress
You know this household has at least one of these…
Yes, Karen, we know. You used to be fat. Take it off.
Now THESE I could get into! By TalismanaDesigns
According to Melania, algae is very hot this year.
2020, in hat form.

6 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

  1. Sheree
    November 19, 2020 at 7:14 am

    Oh my goodness, surely the epitome of bad taste.

    Like

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    November 19, 2020 at 8:27 am

    Oh goodness…I am not into ruffles either but the IcuSexyBoutique is more layers and iIdo like that. Way back when …there was a blouse with soft ruffles on a deep vneck that I always wanted but never had. I still would love to have one but havent seen anything like it in years.

    Like

    Reply
  3. scorchedeyebrowstudio
    November 19, 2020 at 8:38 am

    Three thoughts:
    1. First pic – the nightmare in blue and green bath scrubbies “I can still fit into my quinceanera dress!”
    2. Misassembled woman – awful pants, but the photograph itself is pretty arty/cool
    3. You continue to deliver happiness, beauty (even in the chaos of Etsy), and Grade A smart snark. Thanks!

    Like

    Reply
  4. artfulblasphemer
    November 19, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Not only do the Tango Pants look unflattering and uncomfortable, you can see ALL the panty right through them. Just because you “can” make something really, truly doesn’t mean that you should. If you must, though, for the love of dog, LINE THEM.

    Like

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    November 19, 2020 at 9:29 am

    I was 6′ 2″ and my wife was 5′ 1 inch. So was never tempted to try on any of her clothes. But, being the male, I do notice what kind of undies some of the ladies are wearing in Walmart. During the last five years, I enjoyed buying all of my wife’s clothes and dressing her up when we went out. She enjoyed it also. Trust me none of the above was on the list. Hal

    Like

    Reply
  6. loisajay
    November 19, 2020 at 11:31 am

    I have never been a ruffle kind of gal. Thankfully.

    Like

    Reply

