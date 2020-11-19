Etsomnia™ 291: Ruffled

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
The Frenchman invented the ruffle; the Englishman added the shirt.
-Ralph Waldo Emerson
I confess I am mostly anti-ruffle, so today is mostly just meanness on my part. I just don’t get the point of them; they’re usually unflattering, a giant pain to iron, and they’re almost never in fashion. It’s so easy to get them wrong and so rare they are done right. And in typical Etsy fashion, the good ones are sensational and the bad ones, well, you know.
November 19, 2020 at 7:14 am
Oh my goodness, surely the epitome of bad taste.
November 19, 2020 at 8:27 am
Oh goodness…I am not into ruffles either but the IcuSexyBoutique is more layers and iIdo like that. Way back when …there was a blouse with soft ruffles on a deep vneck that I always wanted but never had. I still would love to have one but havent seen anything like it in years.
November 19, 2020 at 8:38 am
Three thoughts:
1. First pic – the nightmare in blue and green bath scrubbies “I can still fit into my quinceanera dress!”
2. Misassembled woman – awful pants, but the photograph itself is pretty arty/cool
3. You continue to deliver happiness, beauty (even in the chaos of Etsy), and Grade A smart snark. Thanks!
November 19, 2020 at 9:20 am
Not only do the Tango Pants look unflattering and uncomfortable, you can see ALL the panty right through them. Just because you “can” make something really, truly doesn’t mean that you should. If you must, though, for the love of dog, LINE THEM.
November 19, 2020 at 9:29 am
I was 6′ 2″ and my wife was 5′ 1 inch. So was never tempted to try on any of her clothes. But, being the male, I do notice what kind of undies some of the ladies are wearing in Walmart. During the last five years, I enjoyed buying all of my wife’s clothes and dressing her up when we went out. She enjoyed it also. Trust me none of the above was on the list. Hal
November 19, 2020 at 11:31 am
I have never been a ruffle kind of gal. Thankfully.
