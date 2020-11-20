My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Typictions

James Cook

Artist James Cook uses vintage typewriters to create remarkable art. I guess it’s not that different to the pointillism technique in painting, but it still seems like pure magic to me. How does he figure it all out, line by line?

From portraits to landscapes, from small portraits to multi-canvas (page?) pieces consisting of hundreds of thousands of characters, Cook uses his collection of 30 vintage typewriters to create wonderful art that needs to be viewed up close. And as fascinating as his art is, I was equally enthralled with his typewriters! I wonder if the makers of these machines had any idea what was in store for them.

You can see all of James Cook’s amazing artwork on his website and on Instagram.

And I know I have posted this video before, but I couldn’t resist including a little viewing music…

