My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Long Exposure

by 1 Comment

Arnaud Bathiard

Photographer Arnaud Bathiard takes wonderful, peace-inspiring black-and-white landscape photos. All his images are of still waters, and I find them incredibly calming. And these days, we could all use a little peace!

Though he does travel the world, one of Bathiard’s favorite subjects is Annecy Lake in the Haute-Savoie region of France.

“I have always loved those autumn and winter days at Annecy Lake, when the fog seems to last forever, covering everything with its coat. Sometimes a brief interval of light reveals the mountains, the landscape finally seems to come alive, before falling back into a silence that is interrupted only by the cry of the birds. I like to arrive there very early in the morning, before dawn, to prepare my equipment and choose the best angle of view, smoking a cigarette in the biting cold, waiting for the first light. Nothing can replace these moments of princely peace where, for a time, I am in harmony with everything that surrounds me.”

– Arnaud Bathiard

You can see all of Arnaud Bathiard’s gorgeous, peaceful photos on his website and on Instagram and Behance.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

One thought on “Long Exposure

Leave a comment

  1. bcparkison
    November 21, 2020 at 8:46 am

    Very relaxing sure ……but you know it is rare for water to be glassy still.

    Like

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.