Long Exposure

Arnaud Bathiard

Photographer Arnaud Bathiard takes wonderful, peace-inspiring black-and-white landscape photos. All his images are of still waters, and I find them incredibly calming. And these days, we could all use a little peace!

Though he does travel the world, one of Bathiard’s favorite subjects is Annecy Lake in the Haute-Savoie region of France.

“I have always loved those autumn and winter days at Annecy Lake, when the fog seems to last forever, covering everything with its coat. Sometimes a brief interval of light reveals the mountains, the landscape finally seems to come alive, before falling back into a silence that is interrupted only by the cry of the birds. I like to arrive there very early in the morning, before dawn, to prepare my equipment and choose the best angle of view, smoking a cigarette in the biting cold, waiting for the first light. Nothing can replace these moments of princely peace where, for a time, I am in harmony with everything that surrounds me.” – Arnaud Bathiard

You can see all of Arnaud Bathiard’s gorgeous, peaceful photos on his website and on Instagram and Behance.