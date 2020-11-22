My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

East Meets West

by Leave a comment

Ahmed Alshaiba

It is 3:30 AM, and we have been hanging out in our kitchen for the last 9+ hours with my sister-in-law, telling stories, playing games, laughing, and having a little too much fun. Therefore, this post is going to come in a little short. I hope you enjoy it anyway.

This is the fantastic music by Ahmed Alshaiba. The young Yemenite uses his traditional lute, called an oud, to make popular dance songs sound way more legitimate than they have any right to. Using his oud and guitar, he adds Middle Eastern flavor to everything he plays, giving the music a new soul and depth.

I really enjoy Alshaiba’s passion and musicality. It’s hard to believe, but the musician is self-taught, as is most of his band. It’s so interesting how talent manages to find a way.

You can follow the very talented Ahmed Alshaiba on his website and on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.