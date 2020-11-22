East Meets West

Ahmed Alshaiba

It is 3:30 AM, and we have been hanging out in our kitchen for the last 9+ hours with my sister-in-law, telling stories, playing games, laughing, and having a little too much fun. Therefore, this post is going to come in a little short. I hope you enjoy it anyway.

This is the fantastic music by Ahmed Alshaiba. The young Yemenite uses his traditional lute, called an oud, to make popular dance songs sound way more legitimate than they have any right to. Using his oud and guitar, he adds Middle Eastern flavor to everything he plays, giving the music a new soul and depth.

I really enjoy Alshaiba’s passion and musicality. It’s hard to believe, but the musician is self-taught, as is most of his band. It’s so interesting how talent manages to find a way.

