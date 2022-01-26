My OBT

The Pavement Surgeon of Lyon

In the French city of Lyon lives Ememem, an artist who has taken it upon himself to “repair” cracked and broken sidewalks and building facades with what he calls “a poem that everybody can read.” His gorgeous glass and ceramic mosaics in unexpected places have gained him the nickname of The Pavement Surgeon.

“It’s a succession of a lot of places and reflections, experiments I did before. I had done similar things, with other techniques, other supports, and finally, when this one emerged, I knew I found something that I was going to keep doing for the rest of my life.”

– Ememem

I would be so delighted to come across one of these pieces. It would feel like you’re getting a rare glimpse of the hidden inner life of pavement.

You can see all of Ememem’s wonderful public art interventions on his website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

13 thoughts on “The Pavement Surgeon of Lyon

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    January 26, 2022 at 6:13 am

    Planning a forthcoming trip to Lyon where I shall be keeping a look out for these “repairs”

  2. swallowridge2
    January 26, 2022 at 6:46 am

    Delightful indeed. I would love to run across something like that randomly but I am for sure following his insta.

  3. bcparkison
    January 26, 2022 at 9:11 am

    I have several questions about how he does this …and I have to wonder how many people walk past them and never give a second thought.

  5. janhaltn
    January 26, 2022 at 10:35 am

    Outstanding. Every large city needs his work. Hal

  6. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 26, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    What a wonderful and striking form of street art. They are so beautifully and immaculately done. Pennsylvania could keep that artist very busy with all of our worn sidewalks and potholes.

