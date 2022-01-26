The Pavement Surgeon of Lyon

Ememem

In the French city of Lyon lives Ememem, an artist who has taken it upon himself to “repair” cracked and broken sidewalks and building facades with what he calls “a poem that everybody can read.” His gorgeous glass and ceramic mosaics in unexpected places have gained him the nickname of The Pavement Surgeon.

“It’s a succession of a lot of places and reflections, experiments I did before. I had done similar things, with other techniques, other supports, and finally, when this one emerged, I knew I found something that I was going to keep doing for the rest of my life.” – Ememem

I would be so delighted to come across one of these pieces. It would feel like you’re getting a rare glimpse of the hidden inner life of pavement.

You can see all of Ememem’s wonderful public art interventions on his website and on Instagram.