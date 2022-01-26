The Pavement Surgeon of Lyon

In the French city of Lyon lives Ememem, an artist who has taken it upon himself to “repair” cracked and broken sidewalks and building facades with what he calls “a poem that everybody can read.” His gorgeous glass and ceramic mosaics in unexpected places have gained him the nickname of The Pavement Surgeon.
“It’s a succession of a lot of places and reflections, experiments I did before. I had done similar things, with other techniques, other supports, and finally, when this one emerged, I knew I found something that I was going to keep doing for the rest of my life.”– Ememem
I would be so delighted to come across one of these pieces. It would feel like you’re getting a rare glimpse of the hidden inner life of pavement.
You can see all of Ememem’s wonderful public art interventions on his website and on Instagram.
January 26, 2022 at 6:13 am
Planning a forthcoming trip to Lyon where I shall be keeping a look out for these “repairs”
January 26, 2022 at 11:55 am
How wonderful! I’m very jealous. Enjoy!
January 26, 2022 at 1:56 pm
😎
January 26, 2022 at 6:46 am
Delightful indeed. I would love to run across something like that randomly but I am for sure following his insta.
January 26, 2022 at 11:55 am
It’s lovely stuff!
January 26, 2022 at 9:11 am
I have several questions about how he does this …and I have to wonder how many people walk past them and never give a second thought.
January 26, 2022 at 11:56 am
His Instagram has a few works in progress. I think he makes a rubbing to get the size and shape, then goes back to his studio to plan the insert. So fun!
January 26, 2022 at 2:47 pm
He would have to do some sort of planning . No one walks around with tiles in a bag.
January 26, 2022 at 10:13 am
Absolutely delightful!
January 26, 2022 at 11:56 am
They really are!
January 26, 2022 at 10:35 am
Outstanding. Every large city needs his work. Hal
January 26, 2022 at 11:56 am
You are absolutely right!
January 26, 2022 at 2:27 pm
What a wonderful and striking form of street art. They are so beautifully and immaculately done. Pennsylvania could keep that artist very busy with all of our worn sidewalks and potholes.
