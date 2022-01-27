My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

Etsomnia™ 335: Clutching Our Pearls

10 Comments

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As with most things that come from the sea, pearls are a particular fave of mine. They don’t need to be real for me to enjoy them, either. When they’re good, they’re positively magical. When they’re bad, however…

Holy cow, that’s ugly! (And couldn’t she have at least cleaned her nails?)
I see what they were trying to do, but they failed.
How stylish! Phoenix necklace available in three finishes. By Glamoristic
This one looks like it ought to come with a tube of Clearisil.
What a stylish, badass version of the bridal shoulder necklace trend! By BlingtrimBoutique
Stop assaulting my eyes, ugly brooch!
It’s a little giddy for my taste, but I can see how it could be a great accessory for a fancy clubbing night. By ModingoStore
What a terrible waste of time and materials.
I own one perfect pearl ring, and I always thought one was enough. This one is making me think two is a better number… By SauveJewelry
Is it just me, or is this pearl pendant coming across as a little needy?
Why on earth don’t I already have one of these? By GiftsByOG
Seems like this one is in need of some hedge clippers.
Swoon-worthy Art Nouveau pendant (with a price to match!). By TheVintageJewellerGB
Why? Just why?
Springy and adorable! By DivineDesignsbyRandi
Yikes, that’s ugly.
When I was young, I expected I would eventually become one of those imposing, rich old ladies dripping with fabulous jewels like this (and somehow sporting a posh English accent). However, my future is looking a bit different than expected… By GesnerEstateJewelry

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

10 thoughts on “Etsomnia™ 335: Clutching Our Pearls

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    January 27, 2022 at 6:43 am

    I too like pearls but these…..OMG

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. bcparkison
    January 27, 2022 at 9:21 am

    I love pearls. Some of these are???but the others are grand.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  3. Cloma Ka
    January 27, 2022 at 10:23 am

    sorry, but anything worm-like anywhere near the head makes me think of the worms Khan puts in the crew’s ears in Star Trek 2

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  4. Laura (PA Pict)
    January 27, 2022 at 2:38 pm

    What is with the (apparent) trend of super-sized pearls? They look ridiculous as gigantic spheres and also very unwieldly to wear. Some of these pieces are very beautiful so let’s hope people choose to stick with small and natural (even if cultured).

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. janhaltn
    January 27, 2022 at 3:09 pm

    We never got into pearls for some reason. I like them and I like all of today’s posts, guess Jan was the one who didn’t want any. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

