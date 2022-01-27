Etsomnia™ 335: Clutching Our Pearls

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. ( True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.
As with most things that come from the sea, pearls are a particular fave of mine. They don’t need to be real for me to enjoy them, either. When they’re
, they’re good . When they’re positively magical , however… bad
Holy cow, that’s ugly! (And couldn’t she have at least cleaned her nails?)
I see what they were , but they failed. trying to do
How stylish! Phoenix necklace available in three finishes. By Glamoristic
This one looks like it ought to come with a tube of Clearisil.
What a stylish, badass version of the trend! By bridal shoulder necklace BlingtrimBoutique
Stop assaulting my eyes, ugly brooch!
It’s a little giddy for my taste, but I can see how it could be a great accessory for a fancy clubbing night. By ModingoStore
What a terrible waste of time and materials.
I own one perfect pearl ring, and I always thought one was enough. This one is making me think two is a better number… By SauveJewelry
Is it just me, or is this pearl pendant coming across as a little needy?
Why on earth don’t I already have one of these? By GiftsByOG
Seems like this one is in need of some hedge clippers.
Swoon-worthy Art Nouveau pendant (with a price to match!). By TheVintageJewellerGB
Why? Just why?
Springy and adorable! By DivineDesignsbyRandi
Yikes, that’s ugly.
When I was young, I expected I would eventually become one of those imposing, dripping with fabulous jewels like this (and somehow sporting a posh English accent). However, my future is looking rich old ladies than expected… By a bit different GesnerEstateJewelry
January 27, 2022 at 6:43 am
I too like pearls but these…..OMG
January 27, 2022 at 10:02 am
When they’re bad…
January 27, 2022 at 12:18 pm
They’re very, very bad!
January 27, 2022 at 9:21 am
I love pearls. Some of these are???but the others are grand.
January 27, 2022 at 10:03 am
They always make me think of mermaids (and you know how I love mermaids!)
January 27, 2022 at 10:23 am
sorry, but anything worm-like anywhere near the head makes me think of the worms Khan puts in the crew’s ears in Star Trek 2
January 27, 2022 at 2:47 pm
Lol. I do love a fellow Trekkie!
January 27, 2022 at 2:38 pm
What is with the (apparent) trend of super-sized pearls? They look ridiculous as gigantic spheres and also very unwieldly to wear. Some of these pieces are very beautiful so let’s hope people choose to stick with small and natural (even if cultured).
January 27, 2022 at 2:48 pm
Agreed on all fronts!
January 27, 2022 at 3:09 pm
We never got into pearls for some reason. I like them and I like all of today’s posts, guess Jan was the one who didn’t want any. Hal
