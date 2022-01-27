Etsomnia™ 335: Clutching Our Pearls

Etsom·ni·a (/etˈsämnēə/), noun, 1. a sleep disorder caused by obsessive Etsy browsing. 2. The surprising arrival of weird handmade merchandise ordered when one is only half conscious. (True story.) 3. An excuse for me to be an obnoxious, snarky New Yorker once per week.

As with most things that come from the sea, pearls are a particular fave of mine. They don’t need to be real for me to enjoy them, either. When they’re good, they’re positively magical. When they’re bad, however…

For more Etsy fun, check out all my weekly Etsomnia™ posts!

Holy cow, that’s ugly! (And couldn’t she have at least cleaned her nails?)

I see what they were trying to do, but they failed.

How stylish! Phoenix necklace available in three finishes. By Glamoristic

This one looks like it ought to come with a tube of Clearisil.

What a stylish, badass version of the bridal shoulder necklace trend! By BlingtrimBoutique

Stop assaulting my eyes, ugly brooch!

It’s a little giddy for my taste, but I can see how it could be a great accessory for a fancy clubbing night. By ModingoStore

What a terrible waste of time and materials.

I own one perfect pearl ring, and I always thought one was enough. This one is making me think two is a better number… By SauveJewelry

Is it just me, or is this pearl pendant coming across as a little needy?

Why on earth don’t I already have one of these? By GiftsByOG

Seems like this one is in need of some hedge clippers.

Swoon-worthy Art Nouveau pendant (with a price to match!). By TheVintageJewellerGB

Why? Just why?

Springy and adorable! By DivineDesignsbyRandi

Yikes, that’s ugly.

When I was young, I expected I would eventually become one of those imposing, rich old ladies dripping with fabulous jewels like this (and somehow sporting a posh English accent). However, my future is looking a bit different than expected… By GesnerEstateJewelry