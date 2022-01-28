My OBT

What if you spent every day looking for One Beautiful Thing?

In the Flow

by 7 Comments

Stéphane Rolland

French couturier Stéphane Rolland’s beautiful clothes regularly inspire words like drama and poetry and sculpture. Looking at his artfully-draped, meticulously-constructed pieces, it’s not hard to understand why. Among his biggest inspirations is my favorite sculpture of all time, Victory of Samothrace.

“Recognized for his inspirations related to modern art and architecture, Stéphane Rolland, endowed with a strong sensitivity to space and light, creates exclusive works of art combining luxury and modern lifestyle. The artist that is Stéphane Rolland expresses his creativity through a wide range of artistic media such as sculpture, photography, painting and of course clothing, his first passion.”

– About Stéphane Rolland

You can see all of Stephane Rolland’s magnificent creations on his website and on Instagram.

Author: Donna from MyOBT

I have committed to spending part of every day looking for at least one beautiful thing, and sharing what I find with you lovelies!

7 thoughts on “In the Flow

Leave a comment

  1. Sheree
    January 28, 2022 at 7:51 am

    Gorgeous and very wearable

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  2. janhaltn
    January 28, 2022 at 10:15 am

    They are too beautiful to make a Walmart comment. There might be 100 of them but that was the first time that I saw a lady of color in a show like this. Europe is a lot more open than the USA has ever been. YES, I enjoyed every one of them today. I can see JLo wearing one. Hal

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. bcparkison
    January 28, 2022 at 10:18 am

    Star of this show is the fabric industry

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

What do you think?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.