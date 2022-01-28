In the Flow

French couturier Stéphane Rolland’s beautiful clothes regularly inspire words like drama and poetry and sculpture. Looking at his artfully-draped, meticulously-constructed pieces, it’s not hard to understand why. Among his biggest inspirations is my favorite sculpture of all time, Victory of Samothrace.
“Recognized for his inspirations related to modern art and architecture, Stéphane Rolland, endowed with a strong sensitivity to space and light, creates exclusive works of art combining luxury and modern lifestyle. The artist that is Stéphane Rolland expresses his creativity through a wide range of artistic media such as sculpture, photography, painting and of course clothing, his first passion.”– About Stéphane Rolland
You can see all of Stephane Rolland’s magnificent creations on his website and on Instagram.
Gorgeous and very wearable
I am a sucker for a kaftan, and his are just gorgeous!
They are too beautiful to make a Walmart comment. There might be 100 of them but that was the first time that I saw a lady of color in a show like this. Europe is a lot more open than the USA has ever been. YES, I enjoyed every one of them today. I can see JLo wearing one. Hal
She is a knockout. I’ve seen her in a number of shows. I hope things are getting better on that front in the U.S., albeit slowly.
Star of this show is the fabric industry
You know, you’re absolutely right! All those gorgeous, flowy fabrics.
The models are the ones making it flow and they did a great job. Hal
