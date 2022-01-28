In the Flow

Stéphane Rolland

French couturier Stéphane Rolland’s beautiful clothes regularly inspire words like drama and poetry and sculpture. Looking at his artfully-draped, meticulously-constructed pieces, it’s not hard to understand why. Among his biggest inspirations is my favorite sculpture of all time, Victory of Samothrace.

“Recognized for his inspirations related to modern art and architecture, Stéphane Rolland, endowed with a strong sensitivity to space and light, creates exclusive works of art combining luxury and modern lifestyle. The artist that is Stéphane Rolland expresses his creativity through a wide range of artistic media such as sculpture, photography, painting and of course clothing, his first passion.” – About Stéphane Rolland

